Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE

The Da Vinci Code will run through September 23 at Ogunguit Playhouse.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And B Photo 4 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Thrills and chills have arrived a bit early this season in Ogunquit, Maine. That's because the ultimate thriller, Dan Brown's bestselling mystery novel The Da Vinci Code, is being presented for the first time onstage in the US at Ogunquit Playhouse.

"I thought it was impossible [to turn my book into a play]. There are 160,000 intricate words! How do you turn it into a stage play with one point of view? Fortunately, Rachel [Wagstaff] and Duncan [Abel] did a phenomenal job on the script. It's so tight and fun," said Brown. "It's a thrill and also an honor to have a story that you have created retold in a different medium." 

In The Da Vinci Code, the curator of The Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-pounding journey of professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu, as they attempt to solve these riddles before a shocking historical secret is lost forever. 

Leading athe cast are Obie, Drama Desk, and Lortel Award winner Michael Urie (Buyer & Cellar, “Ugly Betty”) as Professor Robert Langdon, Hannah Cruz (Hamilton, Only Gold) as Sophie Neveu, and Emmy Award winner Charles Shaughnessy (Spamalot, Ogunquit Playhouse; “The Nanny”) as Sir Leigh Teabing.

Below, watch as Brown is joined by Urie and Cruz to talk all about bringing the beloved book to the stage and why audiences just can't get enough!





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Photo
Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More

Eva Noblezada is trading in dirt for glitz this fall. The longtime star of Hadestown recently left the underworld for her next project- the world premiere of The Great Gatsby musical, which begins next month at Paper Mill Playhouse. In this video, she chats more with her pal, Richard Ridge, about her amazing time on Broadway (and beyond) as Euridyce and looks ahead to what's up next.

2
Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scotts Broadway Wishes Come True Photo
Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True

As Disney's Aladdin continues its 9th year on Broadway, the show has truly had a friend in Michael James Scott along the way. In this video, watch as he chats more with Richard Ridge about the joys of playing one of Broadway's most beloved characters. 

3
Video: Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever Photo
Video: Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever

In this video, was as Here Lies Love's Arielle Jacobs chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the challenges of playing such a well known person, how she relies on the audience every night, and so much more!

4
Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen Photo
Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen

In this video, watch as Broadway favorite Karen Ziemba opens up about her latest role in Patrick Shanley's Pulitzer Prize-winning Doubt at Theatre Aspen.

From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge." His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban... (read more about this author)

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and MoreVideo: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come TrueVideo: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Video: Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than EverVideo: Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever
Video: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Opens Up About Making the City SingVideo: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Opens Up About Making the City Sing

Videos

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video Video: Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You