Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE

Thrills and chills have arrived a bit early this season in Ogunquit, Maine. That's because the ultimate thriller, Dan Brown's bestselling mystery novel The Da Vinci Code, is being presented for the first time onstage in the US at Ogunquit Playhouse.

"I thought it was impossible [to turn my book into a play]. There are 160,000 intricate words! How do you turn it into a stage play with one point of view? Fortunately, Rachel [Wagstaff] and Duncan [Abel] did a phenomenal job on the script. It's so tight and fun," said Brown. "It's a thrill and also an honor to have a story that you have created retold in a different medium."

In The Da Vinci Code, the curator of The Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-pounding journey of professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu, as they attempt to solve these riddles before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

Leading athe cast are Obie, Drama Desk, and Lortel Award winner Michael Urie (Buyer & Cellar, “Ugly Betty”) as Professor Robert Langdon, Hannah Cruz (Hamilton, Only Gold) as Sophie Neveu, and Emmy Award winner Charles Shaughnessy (Spamalot, Ogunquit Playhouse; “The Nanny”) as Sir Leigh Teabing.

Below, watch as Brown is joined by Urie and Cruz to talk all about bringing the beloved book to the stage and why audiences just can't get enough!