HADESTOWN on Broadway - A Complete Guide

Where is Hadestown playing on Broadway?

Hadestown is now playing on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre, located at 219 West 48th Street.

How do I get to Hadestown on Broadway?

The nearest subway station is the 49th Street station, which is served by the N train at all times, the R train at all times except late nights, the W train on weekdays, and the Q train during late nights.

When did Hadestown open on Broadway?

Hadestown opened on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre, with previews beginning on March 22, 2019, and opening night on April 17, 2019.

Is Hadestown playing outside of New York City?

Hadestown is currently on tour across North America. The show will also be opening in February 2024, at the Lyric Theatre, London.

Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks

What is Hadestown based on?

Hadestown is based on the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.

What is Hadestown about?

Hadestown tells a version of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. Eurydice, a young girl looking for something to eat, goes to work in a hellish industrial version of the Greek underworld to escape poverty and the cold, and her poor singer-songwriter lover Orpheus comes to attempt to rescue her.

Who wrote Hadestown?

Hadestown is a musical with music, lyrics, and book by Anaïs Mitchell.

How long is Hadestown?

Hadestown runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

What days of the week does Hadestown play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in Hadestown?

Characters in Hadestown include Orpheus, Eurydice, Hermes, Hades, Persephone, and The Fates.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Hadestown?

The original Broadway cast of Hadestown was led by Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Andre De Shields, Patrick Page, and Amber Gray.

Is the original Broadway cast still in Hadestown?

The original Broadway cast of Hadestown is no longer in the show.

What songs are in Hadestown?

Act I

"Road to Hell" – Hermes, Orpheus, Company

"Any Way the Wind Blows" – Hermes, The Fates, Eurydice, Orpheus

"Come Home With Me" – Orpheus, Eurydice, Workers

"Wedding Song" – Eurydice, Orpheus, Workers

"Epic I" – Hermes, Orpheus

"Livin' it Up on Top" – Hermes, Persephone, Orpheus, Workers

"All I've Ever Known" – Eurydice, Orpheus, Hermes

"Way Down Hadestown" – Hermes, Persephone, The Fates, Workers

"A Gathering Storm" – Hermes, Eurydice, Orpheus, The Fates

"Epic II" – Orpheus, Workers

"Chant" – Persephone, Hades, Eurydice, Orpheus, Hermes, The Fates, Workers

"Hey, Little Songbird" – Hades, Eurydice

"When the Chips Are Down" – The Fates, Eurydice, Hermes, Hades

"Gone, I'm Gone" – Eurydice, The Fates

"Wait for Me" – Hermes, Orpheus, The Fates, Workers

"Why We Build the Wall" – Hades, Eurydice, Hermes, Persephone, Company

"Our Lady of the Underground" – Persephone, Company

"Way Down Hadestown (reprise)" – Fates, Eurydice, Hermes, Workers

"Flowers" – Eurydice

"Come Home With Me (reprise)" – Orpheus, Eurydice

"Papers" – Hades, Hermes, Orpheus, Eurydice, Persephone

"Nothing Changes" – The Fates

"If It's True" – Orpheus, Hermes, Workers

"How Long?" – Persephone, Hades

"Chant (reprise)" – Hermes, Hades, Orpheus, Persephone, Eurydice, Workers

"Epic III" – Orpheus, Hermes, Company

"Promises" – Eurydice, Orpheus

"Word to the Wise" – The Fates

"His Kiss, the Riot" – Hades

"Wait for Me (reprise)" – Hermes, Orpheus, Eurydice, Persephone, Hades, The Fates, Workers

"Doubt Comes In" – The Fates, Orpheus, Eurydice, Workers

"Road to Hell (reprise)" – Hermes, Company

"We Raise our Cups" – Persephone, Eurydice, Company

Does Hadestown have a cast recording?

A live cast recording of the Off-Broadway production of Hadestown was released digitally and on CD on October 6, 2017, through Parlophone Records. A four-track EP entitled Why We Build The Wall (Selections from Hadestown. The Myth. The Musical. Live Original Cast Recording) was released for digital retailers on October 13, 2016, in promotion of the album.

A Broadway cast recording was released in full on July 26, 2019, through Sing It Again Records. A physical two-CD recording would be available at a later date. A holiday album recorded by Blackman, Gonzalez-Nacer and Trinidad titled If the Fates Allow, was released on November 20, 2020 and features guest contributions from the other original cast members.

Did Hadestown win any awards?

Hadestown won 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. The musical also won 4 Drama Desk Awards, 1 Drama League Award, and 6 Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Can I bring my child to Hadestown?

Hadestown is recommended for ages 8 and up. Children under 4 will not be admitted. Everyone requires a ticket for entry.

How do I get tickets to Hadestown?

Does Hadestown have a lottery?

A limited number of $47.50 tickets for each performance will be sold via an online lottery. Visit luckyseat.com to enter.

