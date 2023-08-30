Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023

Neil Patrick Harris will head to D.C. to direct a Jonathan Larson classic, The Da Vinci Code opens at Ogunquit Playhouse and more!

Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And B Photo 4 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 30, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, August 28 - Gutenberg! The Musical! Meet and Greet
Sunday, September 3 - Funny Girl & Once Upon A One More Time Close on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
Eva Noblezada, the longtime star of Hadestown chats with Richard Ridge about her upcoming run in the world premiere of The Great Gatsby musical,  her amazing time on Broadway (and beyond) as Eurydice and more! (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023

Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center
by Stephi Wild
Actions speak louder than words- Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris is set to direct Pulitzer Prize winner Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick… BOOM! at the Kennedy Center! (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023

HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway - A Complete Guide
By: Sidney Paterra
Get the full scoop on Broadway's newest disco dance party, Here Lies Love, from Tony Award-winner David Byrne and DJ Fatboy Slim!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
By: Team BWW
It's a new season on Broadway! Check out a full list of what's to come on Broadway in Fall 2023-Spring 2024!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023

Review Roundup: THE DA VINCI CODE Opens at Ogunquit Playhouse
By: Review Roundups
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz, and more unravel the mysteries of The Da Vinci Code in the newest production at Ogunquit Playhuose.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/27/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/27/2023.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023

Video: Illusionist David Blaine Wows The Cast Of HERE LIES LOVE
By: A.A. Cristi
Magician David Blaine recently visited Here Lies Love on Broadway and put on a show of his own cast and creative team after the final curtain. Check out video of his performance below!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023

Jeff Bowen

Jeff Bowen wrote the music and lyrics for and starred in the Broadway musical [title of show] (OBIE Award) and Now. Here. This. Additionally, he has written music and lyrics for Now. Here. This. (Vineyard Theatre), Villains Tonight! (Walt Disney Company), and the theme songs for the web series "the [title of show] show" and "Squad '85." His songs can be heard on the original cast albums of [title of show], Now. Here. This., as well as Broadway Bares Openings and Over the Moon: The Broadway Lullaby Project. He is a proud member of ASCAP, AEA, Writers Guild, Dramatists Guild, and the National Audubon Society. He serves as a faculty member of The National Theatre Institute at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Lewis Black
Marin Ireland
William Ivey Long 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"No canary in a cage for me,
this canary's ready to fly free!"

-Thoroughly Modern Millie



RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Cast Celebrates 300 Performances on BroadwayVideo: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Cast Celebrates 300 Performances on Broadway
Zachary Noah Piser Departs TIANANMEN Musical at Phoenix Theatre CompanyZachary Noah Piser Departs TIANANMEN Musical at Phoenix Theatre Company
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023
Video: Illusionist David Blaine Wows The Cast Of HERE LIES LOVEVideo: Illusionist David Blaine Wows The Cast Of HERE LIES LOVE

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You