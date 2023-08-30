Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 30th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 30, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More

Eva Noblezada, the longtime star of Hadestown chats with Richard Ridge about her upcoming run in the world premiere of The Great Gatsby musical, her amazing time on Broadway (and beyond) as Eurydice and more! (more...)

Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center

Actions speak louder than words- Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris is set to direct Pulitzer Prize winner Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick… BOOM! at the Kennedy Center! (more...)

HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway - A Complete Guide

Get the full scoop on Broadway's newest disco dance party, Here Lies Love, from Tony Award-winner David Byrne and DJ Fatboy Slim!

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023

It's a new season on Broadway! Check out a full list of what's to come on Broadway in Fall 2023-Spring 2024!

Review Roundup: THE DA VINCI CODE Opens at Ogunquit Playhouse

Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz, and more unravel the mysteries of The Da Vinci Code in the newest production at Ogunquit Playhuose.

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/27/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/27/2023.. (more...)

Video: Illusionist David Blaine Wows The Cast Of HERE LIES LOVE

Magician David Blaine recently visited Here Lies Love on Broadway and put on a show of his own cast and creative team after the final curtain. Check out video of his performance below!

