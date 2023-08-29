Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center

Neil Patrick Harris will direct the upcoming Broadway Center Stage production of Pulitzer Prize winner Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick… BOOM! at the Kennedy Center. Due to a schedule change, the production will now play the Center’s Eisenhower Theater January 26–February 4, 2024. Bye Bye Birdie will run June 6–16, 2024, and Nine will run August 2–11, 2024. Tickets for tick, tick… BOOM! go on sale to Kennedy Center Members today and to the public on August 31 via the Kennedy Center website or by calling 202-467-4600.

“Tick, tick…. Boom! has always held a special place in my heart, so revisiting this incredible show as the director is a thrilling new challenge,” said Neil Patrick Harris. “It’s an honor to debut this work at the Kennedy Center, and with Jonathan’s iconic music, story, and inspirational message, this new take on tick, tick….BOOM! should be well worth watching.”

“Neil Patrick Harris is one of the most incredible and versatile talents in the entertainment industry and our Broadway community. Knowing he starred in the original London production of tick, tick…BOOM! and has such a deep connection to the material—and that he had previously directed Jonathan’s work such as RENT at the Hollywood Bowl—illuminated to me that Neil was the obvious choice to re-envision this electric show. Our tick, tick….BOOM! will be a fresh new take on this timeless musical,” said Broadway Center Stage Artistic Director and Kennedy Center Vice President and Executive Producer of Theater, Jeffrey Finn.

tick, tick… BOOM! is RENT author Jonathan Larson’s explosive, semi-autobiographical musical about life, death, and the necessity of art. The show follows Jon, a composer struggling to break into New York City’s theater scene, and is filled with unforgettable songs including “30/90,” “Johnny Can’t Decide,” and the Sondheim-inspired “Sunday.” The complete creative team and casting will be announced at a later date.