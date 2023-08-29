Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center

The production will now play the Center’s Eisenhower Theater January 26–February 4, 2024.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And B Photo 4 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond

Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center

Neil Patrick Harris will direct the upcoming Broadway Center Stage production of Pulitzer Prize winner Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick… BOOM! at the Kennedy Center. Due to a schedule change, the production will now play the Center’s Eisenhower Theater January 26–February 4, 2024. Bye Bye Birdie will run June 6–16, 2024, and Nine will run August 2–11, 2024. Tickets for tick, tick… BOOM! go on sale to Kennedy Center Members today and to the public on August 31 via the Kennedy Center website or by calling 202-467-4600.

“Tick, tick…. Boom! has always held a special place in my heart, so revisiting this incredible show as the director is a thrilling new challenge,” said Neil Patrick Harris. “It’s an honor to debut this work at the Kennedy Center, and with Jonathan’s iconic music, story, and inspirational message, this new take on tick, tick….BOOM! should be well worth watching.”

Neil Patrick Harris is one of the most incredible and versatile talents in the entertainment industry and our Broadway community. Knowing he starred in the original London production of tick, tick…BOOM! and has such a deep connection to the material—and that he had previously directed Jonathan’s work such as RENT at the Hollywood Bowl—illuminated to me that Neil was the obvious choice to re-envision this electric show.  Our tick, tick….BOOM! will be a fresh new take on this timeless musical,” said Broadway Center Stage Artistic Director and Kennedy Center Vice President and Executive Producer of Theater, Jeffrey Finn.

tick, tick… BOOM! is RENT author Jonathan Larson’s explosive, semi-autobiographical musical about life, death, and the necessity of art. The show follows Jon, a composer struggling to break into New York City’s theater scene, and is filled with unforgettable songs including “30/90,” “Johnny Can’t Decide,” and the Sondheim-inspired “Sunday.” The complete creative team and casting will be announced at a later date.



RELATED STORIES

1
Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike Photo
Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike

Hannah Waddingham stepped down from presenting a special BBC Prom, in support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike

2
Video: Meet the New Cast Members of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Video: Meet the New Cast Members of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get the latest news about the upcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors as Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu and stage star Corbin Bleu join the cast. Find out more about their notable performances and previous work in film, television, and theater. Don't miss out on this exciting new addition to the cast of Little Shop of Horrors!

3
Mueller, Murphy, Cantone & More Join ASA Gala Honoring Betty Buckley Photo
Mueller, Murphy, Cantone & More Join ASA Gala Honoring Betty Buckley

Get the latest on the star-studded lineup coming together to honor Betty Buckley at the American Songbook Association event. Find out when and where this exciting tribute will take place. Don't miss the chance to see Sandra Bernhard, Donna Murphy, Jennifer Simard, and more pay homage to a musical legend.

4
Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Photo
Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award

Victoria Clark sat down on LIVE! With Kelly & Mark this morning to discuss her recent Tony win for Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway. Clark also looked back on her 2005 Tony win for Light in the Piazza, sharing that her son had accidentally broken the trophy. Watch the interview video now!

More Hot Stories For You

Nederlander Will Bring Broadway Concert to China With Jenn Colella, Keri René Fuller, Joseph Morales, and Zachary PiserNederlander Will Bring Broadway Concert to China With Jenn Colella, Keri René Fuller, Joseph Morales, and Zachary Piser
Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy CenterNeil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center
Photos: Jeremy Jordan Pays a Visit to SESAME STREETPhotos: Jeremy Jordan Pays a Visit to SESAME STREET
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 29th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 29th, 2023

Videos

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You