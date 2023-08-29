Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More

The Great Gatsby begins performances on October 12 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

Eva Noblezada is trading in dirt for glitz this fall. The longtime star of Hadestown recently left the underworld for her next project- the world premiere of The Great Gatsby musical, which begins next month at Paper Mill Playhouse.

"I really thought I needed a sunshine role, which for me is a part that didn't involve me dying and allowed me to be a litttle but more attractive onstage and not wear dirt and no makeup. That's fine, but I've done it for ten years!" joked Eva. "I wanted something that was a completely different world that would allow me to flex my muscles and really delve into a part of myself that had been waiting patiently in the wings."

In The Great Gatsby, Eva will play socialite Daisy Buchanan opposite Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Waitress, American Son) as enigmatic millionaire Jay Gatsby.

Starring in the new musical of course meant departing her family at the Walter Kerr Theatre- a night she looks back on fondly. "We were so carried by the love of the audience and how much work had been put into the show for so many years that I could just go in and enjoy the day and let the music carry me," she said of her final performance in Hadestown. "I felt like I didn't have to work at all... it was more cathartic than anything else. It was excruciatingly heartbreaking, but very beautiful."

Below, watch as she chats more with her pal, Richard Ridge, about her amazing time on Broadway (and beyond) as Euridyce and looks ahead to what's up next.






