Video: Illusionist David Blaine Wows The Cast Of HERE LIES LOVE

Magician David Blaine attended a performance of HERE LIES LOVE last week and was able to perform some tricks of his own for the cast and creative team after the show. Check out video of his performance below!

The cast was enamored and amazed by Blaine's illusions. He seemed to be able to teleport signed playing cards between two sets of closed human hands, teleport bent cards from the middle of a stack to the top of the deck IN REAL TIME using a simple snap of a finger, and even feinting a failed trick to reveal that the chosen card was found lodged under an actor's watch after David Blaine had taken 5 steps away from the volunteer.

The group was so silently focused on his tricks in full wonder, and then the entire crowd would erupt in a way that only The Legendary David Blaine could do.

See video of one of the tricks here:

Here Lies Love re-defines the musical theater experience, turning the rise and fall of a dictator and his wife into an exuberant party.

Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a nightclub where the audience is literally immersed in the story, witnessing history up close. While some audience members stand and move with the actors, others enjoy from traditional theater seating. Everyone is close to the action.

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano.