Review Roundup: THE DA VINCI CODE Opens at Ogunquit Playhouse

The Da Vinci Code runs through September 23rd.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And B Photo 4 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond

Review Roundup: THE DA VINCI CODE Opens at Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse is presenting the American premiere of The Da Vinci Code, based on the bestselling mystery novel. The Da Vinci Code will run through September 23rd on the Ogunquit Playhouse mainstage (10 Main Street, Ogunquit, ME). 

The Da Vinci Code will star Obie, Drama Desk, and Lortel Award winner Michael Urie (Buyer & Cellar, “Ugly Betty”) as Professor Robert Langdon, Hannah Cruz (Hamilton, Only Gold) as Sophie Neveu, and Emmy Award winner Charles Shaughnessy (Spamalot, Ogunquit Playhouse; “The Nanny”) as Sir Leigh Teabing. The ensemble includes Katya Collazo (Mrs. Warren’s Profession), Thursday Farrar (Aida), Howard Kaye (The Visit), Tarik Lowe (“Whiplash”), Glenn Morizio (On That Day In Amsterdam), David T. Patterson (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), Marissa Parness (Richard III), and Jennifer Regan (“The Good Nurse”). Additional casting will be announced shortly.

The curator of The Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-pounding journey of professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu, as they attempt to solve these riddles before a shocking historical secret is lost forever. Based on Dan Brown’s worldwide bestselling novel, with over 100 million copies sold, unlock the secrets of The Da Vinci Code in the American theatrical premiere of this international phenomenon.

See what the critics are saying...

Dan Marois, BroadwayWorld: Director, Leigh Toney, did a remarkable job keeping the action moving. Ogunquit audiences are not accustomed to non-musicals these days as they fully expect someone to burst into song. The pace was steady and engaging keeping folks on the edge of their seats waiting for the next clue to be solved.

Steve Feeney, Portland Press Herald: While the first act of the roughly two-and-a quarter-hour production contains a taut series of problem-solving sequences, the second act catches up on a lot of exposition to provide for a satisfying resolution to most remaining questions. Judging by their response, the audience at the performance under review seemed to warmly welcome even just a bit of affection between Langdon and Neveu after the pair had such an eye-opening adventure together.

Photo Credit: Gary Ng


To read more reviews and to share your own, click here!

Add Your Review

Headline
Score (1-10):




RELATED STORIES

1
Jelani Remy to Host NEXTGEN SPOTLIGHT for BC/EFA Photo
Jelani Remy to Host NEXTGEN SPOTLIGHT for BC/EFA

Join Jelani Remy as he hosts the NextGen Spotlight, a charity event supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Find out how you can be a part of this incredible cause and enjoy a night of amazing performances.

2
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells & More to Join 92NY Events Photo
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells & More to Join 92NY Events

Join the star-studded lineup of 92NY events featuring Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Experience unforgettable performances by renowned actors in an unmissable series of events. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness their talent firsthand.

3
Tony Nominee and Pulitzer Prize Finalist Tina Howe Has Passed Away Photo
Tony Nominee and Pulitzer Prize Finalist Tina Howe Has Passed Away

Playwright and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Tina Howe died on Monday, August 28th, 2023 at the age of 85.

4
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/27/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/27/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/27/2023.

From This Author - Review Roundups

Review Roundup: A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage CompanyReview Roundup: A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company
Review Roundup: EL MAGO POP Opens on BroadwayReview Roundup: EL MAGO POP Opens on Broadway
Review Roundup: LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Opens at Regent's Park Open Air TheatreReview Roundup: LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Opens at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!

Videos

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You