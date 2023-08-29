Review Roundup: THE DA VINCI CODE Opens at Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse is presenting the American premiere of The Da Vinci Code, based on the bestselling mystery novel. The Da Vinci Code will run through September 23rd on the Ogunquit Playhouse mainstage (10 Main Street, Ogunquit, ME).

The Da Vinci Code will star Obie, Drama Desk, and Lortel Award winner Michael Urie (Buyer & Cellar, “Ugly Betty”) as Professor Robert Langdon, Hannah Cruz (Hamilton, Only Gold) as Sophie Neveu, and Emmy Award winner Charles Shaughnessy (Spamalot, Ogunquit Playhouse; “The Nanny”) as Sir Leigh Teabing. The ensemble includes Katya Collazo (Mrs. Warren’s Profession), Thursday Farrar (Aida), Howard Kaye (The Visit), Tarik Lowe (“Whiplash”), Glenn Morizio (On That Day In Amsterdam), David T. Patterson (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), Marissa Parness (Richard III), and Jennifer Regan (“The Good Nurse”). Additional casting will be announced shortly.

The curator of The Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-pounding journey of professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu, as they attempt to solve these riddles before a shocking historical secret is lost forever. Based on Dan Brown’s worldwide bestselling novel, with over 100 million copies sold, unlock the secrets of The Da Vinci Code in the American theatrical premiere of this international phenomenon.

See what the critics are saying...

Dan Marois, BroadwayWorld: Director, Leigh Toney, did a remarkable job keeping the action moving. Ogunquit audiences are not accustomed to non-musicals these days as they fully expect someone to burst into song. The pace was steady and engaging keeping folks on the edge of their seats waiting for the next clue to be solved.

Steve Feeney, Portland Press Herald: While the first act of the roughly two-and-a quarter-hour production contains a taut series of problem-solving sequences, the second act catches up on a lot of exposition to provide for a satisfying resolution to most remaining questions. Judging by their response, the audience at the performance under review seemed to warmly welcome even just a bit of affection between Langdon and Neveu after the pair had such an eye-opening adventure together.

Photo Credit: Gary Ng





