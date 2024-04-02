Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 2, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 2, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 2, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, April 2
Mary Jane begins previews on Broadway
Mother Play begins previews on Broadway
Uncle Vanya begins previews on Broadway
Wednesday, April 3
Stereophonic begins previews on Broadway

Words From The Wings: Nathan Lucrezio of THE WHO'S TOMMY Talks Favorite Backstage Moments & More!
by Stephi Wild
Meet Nathan Lucrezio, who is currently appearing in The Who's Tommy. Nathan told us all about his backstage routines, favorite moments, and more!

Meet the Cast of PATRIOTS, Now In Previews On Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The Almeida Theatre production of Patriots has officially begun previews on Broadway. Meet the cast of the play!. (more...)

Meet the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The Kit Kat Club is now open! Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is now in previews at the August Wilson Theatre. Meet the cast of Cabaret here!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: Check Out New Images of LES MISERABLES US Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Return to the barricades wit a first look at new photos of the US tour of Les Miserables! 

THE WIZ Will Offer Digital Lottery and Rush Tickets
by Stephi Wild
The Wiz will launch a $45 digital lottery and $45 in-person rush tickets beginning this week. The musical revival began previews  on Friday, March 29 at the Marquis Theatre. Learn more about how to get discount tickets to The Wiz here!. (more...)

BLACK SWAN Musical To Begin Casting for 2024 Workshop
by A.A. Cristi
Black Swan, a new musical based on the Academy Award-nominated film, will begin casting for a summer workshop this month

Who Decides the Drama Desk and Drama League Awards?
by Cara Joy David
Industry Editor Cara Joy David explores behind the scenes of the process of deciding the  Drama Desk Awards and the Drama League Awards.

Lincoln Center Theater Delays First Preview of UNCLE VANYA
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center Theater's production of Anton Chekhov’s classic UNCLE VANYA, featuring a new version by Heidi Schreck, directed by Lila Neugebauer, will delay its first preview. Learn more about the production.. (more...

Must Watch: Cast of SPAMALOT Gives Hilarious Curtain Call Speech For BC/EFA Red Bucket Collections
by Stephi Wild
Following the performance on March 30, cast members from Spamalot took the stage to give a hilarious speech promoting the current Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS red bucket collections. Check out the video here!. (more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"If ever I would leave you
How could it be in springtime?
Knowing how in spring I'm bewitched by you so?"

- Camelot


