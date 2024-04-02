Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 2, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 2, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, April 2

Mary Jane begins previews on Broadway

Mother Play begins previews on Broadway

Uncle Vanya begins previews on Broadway

Wednesday, April 3

Stereophonic begins previews on Broadway

Meet the Cast of PATRIOTS, Now In Previews On Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The Almeida Theatre production of Patriots has officially begun previews on Broadway. Meet the cast of the play!. (more...)

Meet the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The Kit Kat Club is now open! Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is now in previews at the August Wilson Theatre. Meet the cast of Cabaret here!. (more...)

Photos: Check Out New Images of LES MISERABLES US Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Return to the barricades wit a first look at new photos of the US tour of Les Miserables!

THE WIZ Will Offer Digital Lottery and Rush Tickets

by Stephi Wild

The Wiz will launch a $45 digital lottery and $45 in-person rush tickets beginning this week. The musical revival began previews on Friday, March 29 at the Marquis Theatre. Learn more about how to get discount tickets to The Wiz here!. (more...)

BLACK SWAN Musical To Begin Casting for 2024 Workshop

by A.A. Cristi

Black Swan, a new musical based on the Academy Award-nominated film, will begin casting for a summer workshop this month

Who Decides the Drama Desk and Drama League Awards?

by Cara Joy David

Industry Editor Cara Joy David explores behind the scenes of the process of deciding the Drama Desk Awards and the Drama League Awards.

Lincoln Center Theater Delays First Preview of UNCLE VANYA

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Anton Chekhov’s classic UNCLE VANYA, featuring a new version by Heidi Schreck, directed by Lila Neugebauer, will delay its first preview. Learn more about the production.. (more...)

Must Watch: Cast of SPAMALOT Gives Hilarious Curtain Call Speech For BC/EFA Red Bucket Collections

by Stephi Wild

Following the performance on March 30, cast members from Spamalot took the stage to give a hilarious speech promoting the current Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS red bucket collections. Check out the video here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!