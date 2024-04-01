BLACK SWAN Musical To Begin Casting for 2024 Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Swan, a new musical based on the Academy Award-nominated film, will begin casting for a summer workshop this month.

According to casting notices, the workshop will be holding several New York City casting calls seeking singers, dancers, and a principal actor for the role of Finn. The show is also seeking submissions for stage managers.

According to the notices, the workshop will take place from July 1- July 20 in New York City. It will be directed and choreographed by Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!), featuring a score from Tony Award-nominee, Dave Malloy (Great Comet, Moby Dick) and a book from Jen Silverman (Witch).

The workshop is being produced by Broadway powerhouse Kevin McCollum, American Repertory Theater, and the film's Academy Award-nominated director, Darren Aronofsky.

In 2022, Aronofsky revealed that he was at work adapting the musical, in an new interview with AV Club.

"We're trying to do the BLACK SWAN musical," he revealed.

When asked if the goal would be to bring it to Broadway, he replied, "We'll see what happens. But we're working on it."

About BLACK SWAN

BLACK SWAN is a psychological thriller starring Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis as rival ballet dancers, one of whom becomes frighteningly perfect in her portrayal of the duplicitous swan queen in Swan Lake.

The cast of the acclaimed film also included Barbara Hershey, Winona Ryder, and Vincent Cassel.

It received numerous awards and nominations, including several wins for its star, Portman, who took home an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors' Guild Award for her performance as Nina Sayers.