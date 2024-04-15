Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 15, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 15, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 15, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
Monday, April 15
Video: APPROPRIATE's Michael Esper Talks Acting Technique and More
Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway-Bound ILLINOISE
Photos: THE OUTSIDERS Company Celebrates Opening Night
Why So Many New Broadway Shows? The 2024 Spring Season By the Numbers
by Nicole Rosky
If you've been following this Broadway season and have been getting a sneaking suspicion that the spring calendar (see below) is looking a little bit crazy, you're not wrong... Between January 1 and the end of this Broadway season, 21 new plays and musicals will have opened on Broadway. Let's review the season by the numbers.. (more...)
Photos: Go Inside THE OUTSIDERS Opening Night Curtain Call
by Bruce Glikas
Tulsa, 1967 didn't seem all that far away last night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, where the cast of The Outsiders took their opening night bows on Broadway. Check out photos from inside the big night!. (more...)
Josh Gad to Make Directorial Debut with Chris Farley Biopic Starring Paul Walter Hauser
by Josh Sharpe
According to reports, Tony Award-nominated actor Josh Gad is set to mark his directorial debut with a biopic centering on legendary comic Chris Farley. Gad, known for his role as Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon and as the voice of Olaf in the Frozen franchise, will be directing the film alongside Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels. . (more...)
Video: Watch a New Music Video For 'Kaleidoscope' From HELL'S KITCHEN
by Stephi Wild
An all new music video has been released for the original song 'Kaleidoscope' from the new Broadway musical, Hell's Kitchen. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: Go Inside First Day Of Rehearsal For BEACHES THE MUSICAL at Theatre Calgary
by Joshua Wright
Go inside the first day of rehearsal for Theatre Calgary's upcoming International Premiere of Beaches the Musical in this all-new video.. (more...)
Caissie Levy
Caissie Levy's Broadway credits include Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt, Rose in Caroline, Or Change, (Grammy nomination), Elsa in Frozen (cast album), Fantine in Les Misérables, Molly in Ghost (West End and cast album), Sheila in Hair (West End and cast album), Elphaba in Wicked(Broadway), and Penny in Hairspray (Broadway, first National Tour). Additional theatre credits include Maureen in Rent (National Tour), The Bedwetter (Off-Broadway), First Daughter's Suite (Off-Broadway and cast album), Murder Ballad (Off-Broadway). Levy’s television and film credits include “Gotham,” “The Tony Awards,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “The View,” “Good Morning America,” “The Today Show,” “Rachael Ray Show,” “Wishenpoof,” “Creative Galaxy,” Options, and “Ms. Bula Banerjee.” Levy has also performed in “The Music of John Kander & Fred Ebb” (Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops); “The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez” (Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops); “Sir Rod Stewart” (Caesars Palace Las Vegas residency); Extensive solo touring throughout The United States, Canada, and the UK including Cadogan Hall (London), 54 Below (New York City); Joe's Pub (New York City); Feinstein's at the Nikko (San Francisco); Segerstrom Center for the Arts (Costa Mesa); Cabaret 88 (Palm Springs). Her debut solo album, With You, is available wherever you buy or stream your music.
