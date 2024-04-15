Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 15, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 15, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, April 15

MCC Theater's Miscast 2024

The MAC Awards

Tuesday, April 16

Sally and Tom opens at The Public Theater

Wednesday, April 17

The Wiz opens on Broadway

Thursday, April 18

Suffs opens on Broadway

Friday, April 19

Stereophonic opens on Broadway

Saturday, April 20

Hell's Kitchen opens on Broadway

Sunday, April 21

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club opens on Broadway

Doubt closes on Broadway

Video: APPROPRIATE's Michael Esper Talks Acting Technique and More

by Robert Bannon

The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld chats with film and Broadway star Michael Esper- now appearing in Appropriate over at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway.

Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway-Bound ILLINOISE

by Nicole Rosky ​​​​​​

Illinoise, the theatrical adaptation of Grammy- and Oscar-nominated Sufjan Stevens’ concept album Illinois, will soon arrive on Broadway with live music and vocals, choreography, and narratives centering on self-exploration and community, and a book by Tony Award-winning director-choreographer Justin Peck and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.

Photos: THE OUTSIDERS Company Celebrates Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

Tulsa, 1967 didn't seem all that far away at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, where the cast of The Outsiders took their opening night bows on Broadway. Check out photos from inside the big night!. (more...)

Why So Many New Broadway Shows? The 2024 Spring Season By the Numbers

by Nicole Rosky

If you've been following this Broadway season and have been getting a sneaking suspicion that the spring calendar (see below) is looking a little bit crazy, you're not wrong... Between January 1 and the end of this Broadway season, 21 new plays and musicals will have opened on Broadway. Let's review the season by the numbers.. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside THE OUTSIDERS Opening Night Curtain Call

by Bruce Glikas

Tulsa, 1967 didn't seem all that far away last night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, where the cast of The Outsiders took their opening night bows on Broadway. Check out photos from inside the big night!. (more...)

Josh Gad to Make Directorial Debut with Chris Farley Biopic Starring Paul Walter Hauser

by Josh Sharpe

According to reports, Tony Award-nominated actor Josh Gad is set to mark his directorial debut with a biopic centering on legendary comic Chris Farley. Gad, known for his role as Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon and as the voice of Olaf in the Frozen franchise, will be directing the film alongside Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels. . (more...)

Video: Watch a New Music Video For 'Kaleidoscope' From HELL'S KITCHEN

by Stephi Wild

An all new music video has been released for the original song 'Kaleidoscope' from the new Broadway musical, Hell's Kitchen. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Go Inside First Day Of Rehearsal For BEACHES THE MUSICAL at Theatre Calgary

by Joshua Wright

Go inside the first day of rehearsal for Theatre Calgary's upcoming International Premiere of Beaches the Musical in this all-new video.. (more...)

Caissie Levy

Caissie Levy's Broadway credits include Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt, Rose in Caroline, Or Change, (Grammy nomination), Elsa in Frozen (cast album), Fantine in Les Misérables, Molly in Ghost (West End and cast album), Sheila in Hair (West End and cast album), Elphaba in Wicked(Broadway), and Penny in Hairspray (Broadway, first National Tour). Additional theatre credits include Maureen in Rent (National Tour), The Bedwetter (Off-Broadway), First Daughter's Suite (Off-Broadway and cast album), Murder Ballad (Off-Broadway). Levy’s television and film credits include “Gotham,” “The Tony Awards,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “The View,” “Good Morning America,” “The Today Show,” “Rachael Ray Show,” “Wishenpoof,” “Creative Galaxy,” Options, and “Ms. Bula Banerjee.” Levy has also performed in “The Music of John Kander & Fred Ebb” (Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops); “The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez” (Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops); “Sir Rod Stewart” (Caesars Palace Las Vegas residency); Extensive solo touring throughout The United States, Canada, and the UK including Cadogan Hall (London), 54 Below (New York City); Joe's Pub (New York City); Feinstein's at the Nikko (San Francisco); Segerstrom Center for the Arts (Costa Mesa); Cabaret 88 (Palm Springs). Her debut solo album, With You, is available wherever you buy or stream your music.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Lauren Molina

Arian Moayed

Peter Capaldi

Samira Wiley

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!