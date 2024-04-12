Video: Watch a New Music Video For 'Kaleidoscope' From HELL'S KITCHEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new music video has been released for the original song "Kaleidoscope" from the new Broadway musical, Hell's Kitchen, written by Alicia Keys. With Keys, lead cast member Maleah Joi Moon, and the Broadway company of HELL’S KITCHEN, the video also has a colorful cast of extras to showcase a true New York kaleidoscope of music, dance and community.

Filmed entirely at Manhattan Plaza, the video is a love letter to the Hell’s Kitchen community where Alicia Keys was born and raised. From Manhattan Plaza's courtyard to the Ellington Room where Alicia first learned to play the piano, the visual soars with the magic of the city, a world full of hopes and dreams and the long-held belief of every New Yorker that “anything is possible here.”

Check out the video!

The video’s director Kajal, a New York native herself, wanted to capture the rhythm and energy of the city that are the heartbeat of the song and the musical. Leading an all-female directing team, Kajal uses the lights and sounds of the city along with unique camera angles, vintage lenses, wide angles and more to bring cinematic flair to the story. Choreography was directed by HELL’S KITCHEN choreographer Camille A. Brown.

The cast of characters in the video were encouraged to bring their own sense of style to their wardrobe, something with their own unique sense of New York swagger. Alicia joined in -- fans will see a nod to her family ties in a scene where she wears an exclusive custom-made GIANTS vest from the Dean Collection exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, designed by Savant.

“This video is so special to me, it captures the spirit of Hell’s Kitchen, the place I grew up, and the new musical we’ve worked so hard to bring to life! One that is now debuting on Broadway on 4/20! I’m so proud to showcase a place I call home, and the amazing community that helped make me who I am today,” said Alicia Keys. “It also showcases the special cast of Hell’s Kitchen who are incredible artists and have that same feeling I do, we live in a concrete jungle where DREAMS are made of! This City holds a lot of hope. I want people to feel inspired by that hope, the song, the music, the movement, the lifestyle and the video.”

“Kaleidoscope” – released via Alicia Keys Records - is currently available on all streaming platforms. The single is produced by Breyan Isaac and Keys, and co-produced by Adam Blackstone, features vocals by Keys, Maleah Joi Moon and the Broadway company of HELL’S KITCHEN.

HELL’S KITCHEN is currently in performances and opens officially Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL'S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

The cast is led by Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee, and Maleah Joi Moon. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits. It features Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha,Vanessa Ferguson, David Guzman, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Donna Vivino, Lamont Walker II, Rema Webb, and Oscar Whitney Jr.

The creative team for Hell’s Kitchen includes, Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design),Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

The music team of Hell’s Kitchen includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Lily Ling.

Hell’s Kitchen made its world premiere October 24, 2023 running until January 14, 2024, including a five-week extension—at The Public Theater this past fall.

Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway is produced by AKW Productions; co-producers are Roc Nation, DML Productions, Mandy Hackett, Julie Yorn, The Jacobs Family, The Sunshine Group, Front Row Productions, Sharpton Swindal Productions, The Jaime Family, John Gore Organization, Terria Joseph, Andy Nahas, James L. Nederlander, Candy Spelling, Clara Wu Tsai, universal Music Publishing, independent Presenters Network, Della Pietra Spark Theatricals, Score 3 Partners and The Public Theater. Aaron Lustbader serves as Executive Producer.