Video: APPROPRIATE's Michael Esper Talks Acting Technique and More

Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld with film and Broadway star Michael Esper- now appearing in Appropriate over at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway.

Many know Michael from rock & roll musicals like American Idiot, The Last Ship, and Lazarus, but he is also known for his TV work such as Nurse Jackie, Shades of Blue, and The Family. Speaking of family... you might not know that Michael’s family happen to be acting school legends. Michael’s father William Esper opened William Esper Studio, often ranked one of the top acting schools in the country. His mom Susanne also happens to be a master teacher. Our host Robert happens to be an alum of the school, so it is an Esper reunion on this week’s Roundtable.

What was it like growing up with some of the finest acting teachers as parents? Does he still use the Meisner Technique he learned at the Studio in shows like Appropriate?

We find out how his career came to be, the people that shaped him, and how he does what he does! Plus we shout out fellow Esper alum Eden Espinosa, now in Lempicka on Broadway!

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!