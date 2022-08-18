Wake Up With BWW 8/18: Groff & Mendez in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Broadway Week Returns, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez cast in Merrily We Roll Along, headed off-Broadway later this year!

Broadway Week returns, Between the Lines sets its closing date

Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez Join Daniel Radcliffe in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at New York Theatre Workshop

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Jonathan Groff will star as "Franklin" and Lindsay Mendez will star as "Mary" in Merrily We Roll Along at New York Theatre Workshop. Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by George Furth. They join the previously announced Daniel Radcliffe, who will star as "Charley".. (more...)

Broadway Week Returns, Offering 2-For-1 Tickets Next Month

by Stephi Wild

NYC & Company has announced that the fall iteration of NYC Broadway Week will return for the first time since 2019, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 21 Broadway shows, available for purchase now.. (more...)

BETWEEN THE LINES Will Close Off-Broadway September 11

by Stephi Wild

There are four weeks remaining to see the new Off-Broadway musical BETWEEN THE LINES before its strictly limited engagement ends on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage.. (more...)

Full Cast Announced For the Royal Shakespeare Company's MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO

by Stephi Wild

The full company has been announced for the global stage premiere of Studio Ghibli's My Neighbour Totoro, opening at the Barbican this Autumn.. (more...)

Bid to Win an Opportunity to Meet Julie Andrews at Bay Street Theater's Silent Auction

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is presenting a performance of Emma Walton Hamilton and Julie Andrews' The Great American Mousical on August 22. Bidders will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a meet and greet with the legendary, Julie Andrews.. (more...)

VIDEO: Bartlett Sher Discusses Broadway's CAMELOT, Portrayal of American History in Theater & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher recently sat down with the White House Historical Association to discuss the portrayal of American history in theater. Sher gives insight into his new collaboration with screenwriter Aaron Sorkin of a new version of Camelot on Broadway, and more. Watch here!. (more...)

Winning Fan Art Selected by the Museum of Broadway

by Team BWW

Your submissions are in and winners have been selected! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this summer, we have teamed with The Museum of Broadway in inviting you to submit your original artwork inspired by Broadway.. (more...)

VIDEO: What Is COST OF LIVING All About? The Broadway Company Explains!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Rehearsals are officially underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, written by Martyna Majok and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney. This insightful, intriguing work is about the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world. The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day. Find out what it's all about in this video.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Broadway in Bryant Park returns today with A Beautiful Noise, Wicked, Funny Girl, and more!

