Winning Fan Art Selected by the Museum of Broadway
The winning artwork will be commemorated on the walls of the museum, opening later this year.
Your submissions are in and winners have been selected! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this summer, we have teamed with The Museum of Broadway in inviting you to submit your original artwork inspired by Broadway.
Winners will receive two (2) VIP tickets to The Museum of Broadway, a bag of branded merchandise, and your work will be commemorated on the walls of the museum, opening later this year. Winners will be contacted soon.
Check out the winning entries below!
by Luca Bonacci
by Jamie Schwaba
by Ariel Hsu
by Julia You
by Amber Liu
by Megan Chew
by Melody Lou
by Nurit Cojuc
by Kat Hayashida
by Ronni Krasnow
by Alexandra Bowman
by Kristen Bongiovi
by Nancy IasBarrone
by Delaney Stoffel
by Francesca Reyniers
The Museum of Broadway is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who make them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!
Guests will travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments in a series of exhibits that showcase - and show off - dazzling costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests will learn more about the pivotal shows or "game changers" that transformed the landscape of Broadway - the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow.
The Museum will also celebrate the behind-the-scenes of this dazzling American art form with a special exhibit, "The Making of a Broadway Show," which will honor the community of brilliantly talented professionals - both onstage and off - who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.
For more information on The Museum of Broadway please visit: https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com and follow @museumofbroadway on social.