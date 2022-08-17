Winning Fan Art Selected by the Museum of Broadway

Your submissions are in and winners have been selected! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this summer, we have teamed with The Museum of Broadway in inviting you to submit your original artwork inspired by Broadway.

Winners will receive two (2) VIP tickets to The Museum of Broadway, a bag of branded merchandise, and your work will be commemorated on the walls of the museum, opening later this year. Winners will be contacted soon.

Check out the winning entries below!