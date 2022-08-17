Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bid to Win an Opportunity to Meet Julie Andrews at Bay Street Theater's Silent Auction

Bid to Win an Opportunity to Meet Julie Andrews at Bay Street Theater's Silent Auction

Bidding is now open online until Sunday, August 21st.

Aug. 17, 2022  

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is presenting a performance of Emma Walton Hamilton and Julie Andrews' The Great American Mousical on August 22. Bidders will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a meet and greet with the legendary, Julie Andrews. Bidding is now open online HERE until Sunday, August 21st. All proceeds will go to benefit Bay Street Thaeter's development of new works and training of future artists to be.

The auction closes the day before the benefit staging of The Great American Mousical, directed by Julie Andrews, at the theater co-founded by her daughter, best-selling author Emma Walton Hamilton, and featuring her granddaughter, the up-and-coming actress Hope Hamilton performing. The evening will afford audiences the rare chance to see the mother daughter-duo in action with Julie and Emma offering a post-show talkback. Tickets start at $250 with additional VIP options available.

The staged reading has Music by Zina Goldrich, Lyrics by Marcy Heisler, Book by Hunter Bell, and is based on the beloved children's book by Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton. The story of an all mice acting troupe serves as a sharp and witty tribute to life in the theater.




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Female-Run Theatre Company Will Memorialise Brixton's History In New KNOCK DOWN Performance Collaboration With BRIXTON HOUSEFemale-Run Theatre Company Will Memorialise Brixton's History In New KNOCK DOWN Performance Collaboration With BRIXTON HOUSE
August 17, 2022

Set against a backdrop of urban gentrification, economic change and social divide, women-led and run DROPPED TEA THEATRE is on a mission to crystallize the history of London's beautiful and varied communities through THEATRE and PERFORMANCE ART. Having previously focused on Peckham and Camberwell (KNOCK DOWN - Peckham and Camberwell) to high acclaim, their latest project (KNOCK DOWN - Brixton) focuses on upholding and preserving Brixton's vivid history in a fresh artistic collaboration with the new Brixton House. 
The Piano Guys Come to NJPAC Next MonthThe Piano Guys Come to NJPAC Next Month
August 17, 2022

Since their serendipitous start in a Southern Utah piano shop, THE PIANO GUYS have proven to be a powerhouse group without limits. Arriving as a musical phenomenon seemingly overnight, the quartet of JonSchmidt [pianist, songwriter], Steven Sharp Nelson [cellist, songwriter], Paul Anderson [producer, videographer], and Al van der Beek [music producer, songwriter] have delivered bold compositions that transcend boundaries of style and genre, a boundlessness that has since translated into a massively-successful career.
Photos: First Look at CRUISE, Now Playing at the Apollo TheatrePhotos: First Look at CRUISE, Now Playing at the Apollo Theatre
August 17, 2022

Olivier-nominated play CRUISE has returned to the West End for a strictly limited run at the Apollo Theatre from 13 August – 4 September.  Check out all new photos here!
BETWEEN THE LINES Will Close Off-Broadway September 11BETWEEN THE LINES Will Close Off-Broadway September 11
August 17, 2022

There are four weeks remaining to see the new Off-Broadway musical BETWEEN THE LINES before its  strictly limited engagement ends on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage.
Beth Levin Headlines Meridian Performances SeasonBeth Levin Headlines Meridian Performances Season
August 17, 2022

Meridian Performances launches its new season on October 27 at 8 pm in Merkin Hall with a concert by Beth Levin, a pianist whose artistic fearlessness is matched by her technical excellence. Her program for the evening features an astounding array of showpieces: Pictures at an Exhibition by Modest Mussorgsky, Sonata in B Minor, S. 178 by Franz Liszt, and Portrait Miniatures: Three Women by Andrew Rudin.