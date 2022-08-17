Bid to Win an Opportunity to Meet Julie Andrews at Bay Street Theater's Silent Auction

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is presenting a performance of Emma Walton Hamilton and Julie Andrews' The Great American Mousical on August 22. Bidders will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a meet and greet with the legendary, Julie Andrews. Bidding is now open online HERE until Sunday, August 21st. All proceeds will go to benefit Bay Street Thaeter's development of new works and training of future artists to be.

The auction closes the day before the benefit staging of The Great American Mousical, directed by Julie Andrews, at the theater co-founded by her daughter, best-selling author Emma Walton Hamilton, and featuring her granddaughter, the up-and-coming actress Hope Hamilton performing. The evening will afford audiences the rare chance to see the mother daughter-duo in action with Julie and Emma offering a post-show talkback. Tickets start at $250 with additional VIP options available.

The staged reading has Music by Zina Goldrich, Lyrics by Marcy Heisler, Book by Hunter Bell, and is based on the beloved children's book by Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton. The story of an all mice acting troupe serves as a sharp and witty tribute to life in the theater.