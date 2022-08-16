Wake Up With BWW 8/16: Melissa Etheridge Off-Broadway, Erika Henningsen to Lead JOY, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Andrew Levitt AKA Nina West Will Return to the National Tour of HAIRSPRAY

by Stephi Wild

Returning cast members Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from "RuPaul's Drag Race") as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad, Sandie Lee as Motormouth Maybelle, Billy Dawson as Corny Collins, Ryahn Evers as Amber Von Tussle, Addison Garner as Velma Von Tussle, and Emery Henderson as Penny Pingleton will be joined by new principal cast members Charlie Bryant III as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Ralph Prentice Daniel as Wilbur Turnblad, Brayden Krikke as Link Larkin and Joi D. McCoy as Little Inez.. (more...)

Erika Henningsen Will Lead World Premiere of New Musical JOY Opening in December at George Street Playhouse

by Stephi Wild

Erika Henningsen will lead the world premiere of new musical Joy the Musical at George Street Playhouse, directed by Casey Hushion (Broadway: Aladdin, The Prom), with choreography by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Joshua Bergasse. . (more...)

Complete Cast Announced For the National Tour of ALADDIN; Adi Roy, Marcus M. Martin, Senzel Ahmady, and More!

by Stephi Wild

Full casting has been announced for the North American tour of Disney's Aladdin. The production will feature Adi Roy (Aladdin), Marcus M. Martin (Genie), Senzel Ahmady (Jasmine), Anand Nagraj (Jafar), Aaron Choi (Iago), Sorab Wadia (Sultan), Ben Chavez (Omar), Jake Letts (Babkak), Colt Prattes (Kassim), Dwelvan David (Standby Genie, Jafar & Sultan) and J. Andrew Speas (Standby Genie, Sultan & Babkak).. (more...)

Melissa Etheridge Will Bring Solo Show MY WINDOW - A JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE to New World Stages in October

by Stephi Wild

Melissa Etheridge has announced a new solo show heading off-Broadway later this year! 'Melissa Etheridge: My Window - A Journey Through Life' will play 12 performances starting October 13 at New World Stages.. (more...)

Kenya Barris to Write & Direct Reimagined WIZARD OF OZ Film

by Michael Major

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris will write and direct a reimagined version of the Wizard of Oz. Plot details for the new film are currently be kept under wraps, other than that it will be a 'modern reimagining' of the classic movie musical. The deal closed last week with Sheila Walcott overseeing for the studio.. (more...)

THE BEST WE COULD, KING JAMES, and POOR YELLA REDNECKS Join Manhattan Theatre Club's 2022-23 Season

by Stephi Wild

The remaining shows have been announced for Manhattan Theatre Club's 2022-2023 off-Broadway season, and the first show of the 2023-2024 off-Broadway season, at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).. (more...)

Photos: Lesli Margherita, Julie Kavanaugh and More Star In DAMES AT SEA At Bucks County Playhouse

by A.A. Cristi

A trio of Tony-nominated artists, Randy Skinner, Anna Louizos and David C. Woolard have recreated their work for the Broadway revival of "Dames at Sea," for a production of the light-hearted, dance-centric musical at Bucks County Playhouse, running through September 11. See photos from the production.. (more...)

