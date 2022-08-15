THE BEST WE COULD, KING JAMES, and POOR YELLA REDNECKS Join Manhattan Theatre Club's 2022-23 Season

The remaining shows have been announced for Manhattan Theatre Club's 2022-2023 off-Broadway season, and the first show of the 2023-2024 off-Broadway season, at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

In February 2023, MTC will present the world premiere of the best we could (a family tragedy), written by Emily Feldman (Three Women in Four Chairs, My Lover Joan), and directed by Daniel Aukin (Fool For Love, Fulfillment Center). Previews will begin Tuesday, February 7, 2023 ahead of a Wednesday, March 1, 2023 opening night. The production was previously scheduled for the 2019-2020 season, when Feldman was MTC's 2019-20 Tow Playwright-in-Residence, and delayed due to the COVID shutdown.

In May 2023, MTC will present the New York premiere of Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group's production of King James, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences). Previews will begin Tuesday, May 2, 2023 ahead of a Tuesday, May 16, 2023 opening night.

These two productions join the New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin (The New Englanders, "The Morning Show") and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons (Hundred Days, The Lucky Ones), to complete MTC's 2022-2023 off-Broadway season at New York City Center - Stage I.

Kicking off the 2023-2024 Stage I season will be the New York premiere of Poor Yella Rednecks, written by Qui Nguyen and directed by May Adrales, which was previously announced for Spring 2023. First preview and opening night dates will be announced soon.

the best we could (a family tragedy)

World Premiere by Emily Feldman

Directed by Daniel Aukin

Previews Begin: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Opening: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

A daughter's road trip with her father becomes a theatrical journey across more than just state lines. This funny, wise, and heartbreaking debut from an exciting new writer will be brought to vibrant life by director Daniel Aukin, whom MTC audiences will remember from Fool for Love and Fulfillment Center.

Casting, creative team, and other listings information for the best we could (a family tragedy) will be announced soon.

the best we could (a family tragedy) is supported by an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group's production of King James

New York Premiere by Rajiv Joseph

Directed by Kenny Leon

Starring Glenn Davis and Chris Perfetti

Previews Begin: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Opening: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

"King" LeBron James was just the hero that Cleveland needed. One of the greatest NBA players to ever hit the court, his influence on the whole city loomed large for the dozen years of his reign. Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph's (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) wonderfully funny and remarkably moving new play chronicles the unexpected friendship between two men whose intertwined fortunes are tied to those of their idol. This highly anticipated, adrenaline-paced New York premiere about the power of connection is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences).

Also in the company is Khloe Janel as the DJ. The creative team and other listings information for King James will be announced soon.

Poor Yella Rednecks

New York Premiere by Qui Nguyen

Directed by May Adrales

New dates: previews begin Fall 2023

The author of the acclaimed Vietgone returns to MTC with the second play of his autobiographical trilogy about an immigrant family's bumpy road to the American dream. Told from the mother's perspective, Poor Yella Rednecks is the story of a young family's attempt to put down roots in Arkansas, a place as different from Vietnam as it gets. The production, filled with infectious music and unexpected humor, will reunite Qui Nguyen with director May Adrales for the next chapter in this highly entertaining and moving tale.

Poor Yella Rednecks is co-commissioned by South Coast Repertory and Manhattan Theatre Club. Support for MTC's production of Poor Yella Rednecks is provided by the Howard Gilman Foundation and Laurents/Hatcher Foundation.

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea

New York Premiere by Jeff Augustin

Directed by Joshua Kahan Brody

Previews Begin: Tuesday, October 11

Opening: Wednesday, November 2

From acclaimed writer Jeff Augustin (The New Englanders at MTC, "The Morning Show") comes a timely story of a son's quest to connect with his father. Lyrical story-telling and live folk songs from The Bengsons weave a tale of searching and longing, family and legacy. A Haitian immigrant travels from Miami to California on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip. Years later, his son makes the same journey in reverse. Along the way, blurring the lines of time, these two finally discover common ground and make a connection that has eluded them for decades. Directing is Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody.

The New York premiere production will feature Obie and AUDELCO Award winner Russell G. Jones (Ruined, "Only Murders in the Building") and Chris Myers (How I Learned to Drive).

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea was commissioned by and premiered in the 2020 Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville.

The production's creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dominique Fawn Hill (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Ben Truppin-Brown (sound design), Sarah Lunnie (dramaturgy), Steph Paul (movement), and Roxana Khan (production stage manager).

