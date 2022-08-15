Erika Henningsen Will Lead World Premiere of New Musical JOY Opening in December at George Street Playhouse

Erika Henningsen will lead the world premiere of new musical Joy the Musical at George Street Playhouse, directed by Casey Hushion (Broadway: Aladdin, The Prom), with choreography by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Joshua Bergasse. The new musical features a score by Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo , musical supervision by Andy Einhorn and a book by Tony Award winner Ken Davenport, who obtained the rights to the life of best-selling author, inventor, and self-made millionaire Joy Mangano.

"We're so thrilled to welcome back writer/producer Ken Davenport, as well as the dynamic music team of AnnMarie Milazzo and Andy Einhorn (A Walk on the Moon), with the world premiere of Joy. This dazzling new show features perhaps the most exciting new musical score I have heard in years! We are so proud to premiere this wonderful musical with the fabulous Erika Henningsen!" says Artistic Director, David Saint.

Joy is the story of a family across three generations, centered on the girl who becomes the woman who founded a business dynasty and becomes a matriarch in her own right. Facing betrayal, treachery, the loss of innocence and the scars of love, Joy becomes a true boss of family and enterprise. Allies become adversaries and adversaries become allies, both inside and outside the family, as Joy's inner life and fierce imagination carry her through the storm she faces.

Says Erika Henningsen, "It's always inspiring to see women who defy expectations portrayed onstage, it's even more thrilling when that woman's story is TRUE. I am beyond grateful to be joining the Joy family and cannot wait to share this story through the incredible script and score our artistic team has crafted. Joy herself is a testament to the idea that any dream, big or small, is worthy and can come to fruition when we trust our voice and our heart. I look forward to trusting both as we bring this brand new, original musical to life."

Says Joy Mangano, "Some of my happiest childhood memories are of seeing musicals - I have to pinch myself that this incredible show is based on my life! Joy, the musical, is exactly the inspiring and uplifting show that makes musicals magical- everyone will walk out filled with "JOY!"

The George Street Playhouse World Premiere production is presented in association with Sandi Moran and Ken Davenport. Full cast to be announced - Press Opening is on December 16th. For more information on Joy visit: www.JoyTheMusical.com.

Erika Henningsen (Joy) was last seen starring as Cady Heron in the Tony nominated musical Mean Girls. She debuted on Broadway as Fantine in the recent revival of Les Miserables opposite Ramin Karimloo. Other credits include Beth in the Kathleen Marshall-helmed musical Diner with music by Sheryl Crow at Signature Theater and Kim Ravenal in the PBS televised Show Boat: Live from Lincoln Center with the New York Philharmonic. She can be seen recurring on the critically acclaimed Peacock series Girls5Eva as well as the hit Amazon comedy, Harlem. Erika recently debuted her solo show Raise Your Standards in a sold out run at The Feinstein's Nikko in San Francisco. Upcoming projects include voice work in the popular animation series, Hazbin Hotel in production with A24. Broadway.com 2018 Star of the Year and Outer Critics Circle Award Nominee. @erikahenningsen Casey Hushion (Director) has had the pleasure of working on Broadway for many years, on projects including Mean Girls, Aladdin, The Prom, In the Heights, and The Drowsy Chaperone as the Associate & Resident Director. Working with Broadway's finest writers, producers, directors and creative teams, Casey has simultaneously established a successful directing career of her own. Recently Casey directed the new hit play CLUE, which premiered at Cleveland Playhouse. The production went on to successful runs at La Mirada, Paper Mill Playhouse, and was the most licensed U.S. Play in 2020 & 2021. Casey also directed the world premiere of Mystic Pizza at Ogunquit Playhouse. Other New York credits include Call Me Madame at City Center Encores!, Fat Camp at the American Theatre of Actors, and the Broadway production of Nerds (almost). For television, she has choreographed episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and staged press events for The Tonight Show, Good Morning America, The View, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the NBC special One Night Only: The Best of Broadway among others.

Joshusa Bergasse (Choreography) For film/television, Joshua won the Emmy Award for his choreography on NBC's musical drama Smash. He also choreographed multiple segments on So You Think You Can Dance and PBS's Sinatra: A Voice for a Century. On Broadway, Josh choreographed the revival of On The Town, which opened to rave reviews. He received an Astaire Award and was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Awards. Also on Broadway, Josh choreographed the revival of Gigi, and most recently choreographed the Broadway debut of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Off-Broadway credits include Sweet Charity staring Sutton Foster; Cagney (Drama Desk, Astaire, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for choreography); Bomb-Itty of Errors and Captain Louie. Josh's other credits as a choreographer include West Side Story at the Stratford Festival; Little Me, and It's A Bird... It's A Plane... It's Superman! at City Center Encores!; Pirates of Penzance at Barrington Stage Co; Guys and Dolls, and The Sound of Music at Carnegie Hall. As a director/choreographer, Josh co-directed and choreographed the Bombshell on Broadway concert at the Minskoff Theatre. He directed and choreographed Hazel, a new musical at the Drury Lane Theatre and West Side Story at North Carolina Theater.

AnnMarie Milazzo (Music and Lyrics) served as vocal designer for Broadway's Spring Awakening, Next to Normal, If/Then, and Finding Neverland. Her Off-Broadway credits include Carrie, Bright Lights Big City, and Superhero. Her regional credits include Dangerous Beauty, Prometheus Bound, Some Lovers, Dave, and A Walk on the Moon. Milazzo served as the Broadway orchestrator, with Michael Starobin, for Once on This Island, for which she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. She is the composer and lyricist of Pretty Dead Girl, winner of the Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival, and the lyricist of Le Rêve and Le Perle. Milazzo is the Grammy-nominated female vocalist for East Village Opera Company on Decca/Universal Records.

Andy Einhorn (Music Supervision) served as the music supervisor and musical director for the recent Broadway revivals of Hello, Dolly! and Carousel. His previous Broadway music directing and conducting credits include Holiday Inn, Bullets Over Broadway, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Brief Encounter, and Sondheim on Sondheim, while his other Broadway work includes Evita and The Light in the Piazza. Since 2011, Einhorn has served as music director and pianist for six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald; he also music directed concerts for the late Barbara Cook. He served as music director and conductor for the Châtelet Theatre's production of Stephen Sondheim's Passion in Paris and has twice led the New York Philharmonic, conducting for McDonald and Chris Botti. His tour work includes Sweeney Todd, The Light in the Piazza, Mamma Mia!, and The Lion King.

Ken Davenport (Book) is a Tony Award-winning Broadway producer and writer whose credits include Once On This Island (Tony Award), Gettin' the Band Back Together, The Play that Goes Wrong, Groundhog Day (Tony nomination), Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening (Tony nomination), It's Only a Play, Macbeth starring Alan Cumming, Godspell, Kinky Boots (Tony Award), and more, including multiple Off-Broadway productions such as Altar Boyz, The Awesome 80s Prom and more. Ken's shows have been produced internationally in over 25 countries around the world. He is the founder of TheaterMakersStudio.com, a one-of-a-kind "masterclass" community that provides training and inspiration from Broadway's best to writers, directors, producers and more. Ken created the best-selling board game, Be A Broadway Star, one of the highest-ranking Broadway gifts on Amazon.com. Ken was also the Executive Producer for North America for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group and is the Theatrical Consultant for Primary Wave, a music management and publishing company. Ken's unique production and marketing style has garnered him international attention in numerous publications, including Vanity Fair and The New York Times. Upcoming projects include A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, Joy the Musical, Harmony: A New Musical written by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, and a musical based on the life of Harry Belafonte. For more information, visit www.KenDavenport.com.



Tickets are now on sale. For subscriptions and group sales information visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org or call 732-246-7717.