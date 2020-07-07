Wake Up With BWW 7/7: Actors Equity Approves Two Theatres in MA to Reopen, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Actors' Equity Association has announced that it has approved two Massachusetts theaters to resume performances in the coming months. These are the first two theatres approved since the shutdown began in March.

West End stars will come together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Godspell in an exciting online concert experience. The concert will be led by Ruthie Henshall, Darren Day, Sam Tutty, and more!

1) Social Media Remembrances: Broadway and Hollywood Stars Mourn the Passing of Nick Cordero

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was incredibly saddened to report that Nick Cordero died at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital. Stars from the stage and screen are mourning Cordero's death with touching tributes on social media.. (more...)

2) Voting Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards

Voting has opened for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020.. (more...)

3) Actors' Equity Approves First Two Theaters to Resume Performances Since Industry Suspension in March

Actors' Equity Association has announced that it has approved two Massachusetts theaters to resume performances in the coming months.. (more...)

4) Ruthie Henshall, Darren Day, Sam Tutty, and More Will Lead GODSPELL 50th Anniversary Concert

West End stars will come together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Godspell in an exciting online concert experience.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Il Trovatore, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Richard Yoder hosts Broadway Dance Party for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Company Performs 'Pressing On' and 'To Make You Feel My Love'

Two new videos were released today featuring the company of the Broadway musical Girl from the North Country. Filmed during quarantine, "Pressing On" features the entire company of the musical, and "Make You Feel My Love" features stars Jeannette Bayardelle and Austin Scott in a reimagined duet that does not appear in the show.

Social Butterfly: Randy Rainbow Tackles Current Events to the Tune of 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' in Latest Parody

In his latest musical parody, Randy Rainbow tackles Trump's rally in Tulsa, the spike in COVID-19 cases and more, set to the tune of Poor Unfortunate Souls.

?Kellyanne and Kayleigh, girls, come quick! The boss is in a hole...? #PoorDeplorableTroll ??? pic.twitter.com/C0nzBQoYwn - Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) July 6, 2020

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

