Voting Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards

Voting has opened for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020.

Nominees for Best New Broadway Cast Recording include Indecent, Beetlejuice: The Musical, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations, Be More Chill (Original Broadway Cast Recording), Hadestown, The Cher Show, Tootsie, American Utopia on Broadway, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Lightning Thief (Deluxe Edition), and Sing Street (Original Broadway Cast Recording)!

Categories for this year's awards include Best New Broadway Cast Recording, Best Design Of A Cast Recording, Best New UK Cast Recording, Best New Concert Or Studio Cast Recording, Best New EP / Solo Release, Best New Broadway Revival Recording, Best New Off-Broadway Cast Recording, and Best New Solo / EP - Independent Artist!

To see all of the nominees and vote, click below!

Voting ends 11:59 PM ET on August 6th, 2020.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You