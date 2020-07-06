Ruthie Henshall, Darren Day, Sam Tutty, and More Will Lead GODSPELL 50th Anniversary Concert

West End stars will come together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Godspell in an exciting online concert experience. Ruthie Henshall (Chicago; Billy Elliot), and Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) will return to reprise their roles from the 1993 cast recording; they will be joined by Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Ria Jones (Sunset Boulevard; High Society), and Jenna Russell (The Bridges of Madison County; Fun Home).

Starring alongside them will be leading West End Talent: Jodie Steele (SIX; Heathers), Danyl Johnson (The X Factor finalist), Jenny Fitzpatrick (Tina, The Musical; Our House), Natalie Green (The Prince of Egypt; Hair), John Barr (The Story of Bart; Tommy), Sally Ann Triplett (Mamma Mia!; Viva Forever), Gerard McCarthy (Tina, The Musical; Beautiful Thing), Alison Jiear (Jerry Springer: The Opera), Shekinah McFarlane (Six; Hair), Lucy Williamson (The Fix; Judy & Liza), Ronald Brian (Beautiful, The Carol King Musical; Newsies), Jerome Bell (The Voice USA; Hairspray) and supported by an ensemble from Italia Conti.

The concert will stream worldwide on Thursday 27th , Friday 28th and Saturday 29th August 2020.

Tickets are £15 and can be purchased online at www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk.

With a driving message of hope and community, Godspell is the acclaimed work of renowned composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked; Pippin; The Prince of Egypt) which tells a series of parables leading up to the Passion of Christ. To look towards a brighter future post-lockdown, the concert will raise money for wonderful charities: Hope Mill Theatre (A Factory of Creativity CIO), Acting For Others, and National AIDS Trust.

Directed by award-winning Michael Stratten (Billy; Assassins), it will be filmed from the cast's homes and edited together with striking visual animations. It is a revival of Godspell like never before, revamping the show for the modern technological age. Available for three days only to stream worldwide this summer, this promises to be the online theatrical event not to be missed.

