Wake Up With BWW 7/21: Tweet Your Senators to Help Unemployed Artists, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Orlando Sentinel has reported that while Walt Disney World and Actors' Equity Association prepare to discuss a grievance filed by Actors' Euqity, Disney is finding ways to work around the absent performers by changing their shows.

Paramount has tapped Brett Haley to direct their Grease prequel film, titled Summer Lovin'!

What can you do to help keep unemployed artists from Broadway and regional theatres afloat? BroadwayWorld has created a quick and easy way for you to tweet your Senators.

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Norm Lewis' performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET.. (more...)

2) Amid Grievance Filed by Actors Equity, Walt Disney World Finds Ways to Work Around Absent Equity Performers

The Orlando Sentinel has reported that while Walt Disney World and Actors' Equity Association prepare to discuss a grievance filed by Actors' Euqity, Disney is finding ways to work around the absent performers by changing their shows. . (more...)

3) Brett Haley to Direct GREASE Prequel SUMMER LOVIN' at Paramount

by TV News Desk

Paramount has tapped Brett Haley to direct their Grease prequel film, titled Summer Lovin', according to Deadline.. (more...)

4) Want Congress to Extend Unemployment Assistance for the Arts? BroadwayWorld Can Help You Tweet Your Senators!

What can you do to help keep unemployed artists from Broadway and regional theatres afloat? BroadwayWorld has created a quick and easy way for you to tweet your Senators. Simply locate your representative using the tool below and click 'Send Tweet' to help petition for additional arts unemployment assistance.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kristen Anderson-Lopez

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Tannhäuser, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Abby C. Smith hosts Broadway Song/Story Time and Richard Yoder hosts Broadway Dance Party, for Broadway Babysitters! Check it out here!

- Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic with Tuesday, Thursday, April, August, continuing today at 10:30am! Tune in here!

- Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams with Instagrammer @dublin_zoetrope!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel are joined by Instagram sensation @dublin_zoetrope to discuss the 2016 HBO documentary "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds." In addition to Carrie and Debbie, they also discuss Glenn Close, Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, "The Hours," Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, and Shirley MacLaine.

What we're watching: Watch a Sneak Peek of the Season Finale of CENTRAL PARK

Apple TV+ has shared a clip from the season one finale episode of Central Park, entitled "A Fish Called Snakehead" premiering Friday, July 24. In the season finale, Owen and his family search for a snakehead fish that might be in the Harlem Meer, and Bitsy works with a likability consultant. Special guest stars in episode 10 include H. Jon Benjamin, Danny Burstein, Eugene Cordero, David Herman, Janelle James, Audra McDonald, Rory O'Malley, Natalie Palamides, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica St. Clair, and Fiona Apple and David Lucky serve as guest songwriters. Feel free to include this clip in your coverage of the show.

Social Butterfly: Watch Patti LuPone in CAN CAN in New #EncoresArchives

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Patti LuPone performing 'I Love Paris' in the 2004

Encores! production of Can Can.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles