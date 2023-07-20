Wake Up With BWW 7/20: HERE LIES LOVE Opens, GREY HOUSE Sets Closing Date, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

We'd like to first wish a happy opening to Here Lies Love, which officially opens on Broadway tonight! Here Lies Love is the musical from the minds of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim (music). A new block of tickets was also just released yesterday.

It was also announced yesterday that Grey House will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The play, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, stars two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.

Director Jon M. Chu has confirmed that while the Wicked movie has paused production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, their respective release dates should not be affected. The film splits the iconic musical into two parts, with the first movie scheduled for release on November 27, 2024 and the second arriving on November 26, 2025.

Plus, watch all new clips from The Cottage, which is now in previews on Broadway. The play is written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) making his Broadway directorial debut.

IATSE Will Vote on Strike Authorization Amidst Stalled Negotiations with Broadway League and Disney

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees is holding a strike authorization vote as talks with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions hit a roadblock.. (more...)

Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Goes Broadway For Third Season With Meryl Streep, Ashley Park & More

Only Murders in the Building is back for its Broadway-themed third season, featuring theater favorites like Ashley Park, Wesley Taylor, Linda Emond, Jason Veasey, and more. Also joining Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez is Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Jeremy Shamos, and more. Check out photos now!. (more...)

GREY HOUSE on Broadway to Play Final Performance This Month

Grey House on Broadway will play its final performance on Sunday, July 30, 2023.. (more...)

WICKED Movie Release Dates Unaffected by SAG-AFTRA Strike, Director Jon M. Chu Confirms

Director Jon M. Chu has confirmed that while the Wicked movie has paused production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, their respective release dates should not be affected. Production on the film halted on Friday just days before wrapping in the UK, with 'One Short Day' being left to film. Read Chu's statement now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre

The Goodman Theatre has released new footage from Chicago’s must-see summer musical The Who’s Tommy, reimagined for a new audience 30 years after the original production opened on Broadway. Check out a video clip of 'Pinball Wizard' here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway

Previews are now underway for the uproarious new American comedy The Cottage, written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) making his Broadway directorial debut. Check out video highlights of the cast in action here.. (more...)

George Abud, Jeannette Bayardelle & More to Star in THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL

Discover the exciting cast of the upcoming unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson musical, featuring George Abud, Jeannette Bayardelle, and more. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the star-studded production and learn about the talented actors bringing Thompson's iconic story to the stage.. (more...)

HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway - New Block Of Tickets To Go On Sale

Immerse yourself in the musical 'Here Lies Love' on Broadway. Witness the rise and fall of a dictator and his wife in this immersive theater experience. Get your tickets now and be swept up in the emotional journey of power and corruption.. (more...)

Video: & JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY!

& Juliet was the star of the show in an all new category on last night's episode of Jeopardy! The category was called 'The Music of Max Martin' and included clues about songs in the musical, coupled with clips. How many can you guess correctly? Check out the video here!. (more...)

- Here Lies Love officially opens tonight on Broadway. Meet the cast here!

