Wake Up With BWW 7/19: Betty Who and Phillip Boykin Join HADESTOWN, Austin Scott Joins & JULIET, and More!

New stars are hitting the stage in Hadestown! International pop music sensation Betty Who and Tony and Grammy Award nominee Phillip Boykin will join the cast as Persephone and Hades, respectively. Best known for her chart-topping singles such as “I Love You Always Forever” and “Somebody Loves You,” Hadestown will mark Betty Who’s stage debut. The duo join the cast on September 5, 2023.

In other casting news, & Juliet has announced that Austin Scott will join the cast as Shakespeare beginning August 8. He replaces Tony Award-nominee Stark Sands, who will play his final performance on August 6. Austin Scott originated the role of Joe Scott in the Tony Award-winning musical Girl From the North Country. Prior to that, he made his Broadway debut as Hamilton on Broadway and National Tour for over two years.

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23

Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN

Video: Watch Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Austin Scott Joins the Cast of & JULIET Next Month

Priscilla Lopez, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa & More Will Star in Michael John LaChiusa's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater

Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast 'Dying' To Produce Reunion Concert

Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' on GMA3

Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

LaChanze-Ben-Platt-and-More-Set-For-Perelman-Performing-Arts-Center-Inaugural-Season-20230718">LaChanze, Ben Platt, and More Set For Perelman Performing Arts Center Inaugural Season

