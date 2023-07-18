Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast 'Dying' To Produce Reunion Concert

Both Laura Bell Bundy and Orfeh have revealed the cast is hoping to get back together

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Laura Bell Bundy has revealed that the 'entire' cast of Legally Blonde the Musical was hoping to get back together for the show's 15th anniversary last year.

In an interview with BroadwayDirect she said "Yes. I would love to see it happen. We had it on the books last year for our 15th anniversary, but the creative team felt like they needed a bit more time. I think it’s still in the works, and I would love to do it. And our entire cast is on board!"

Original Broadway cast member Orfeh, who created the iconic role of Paulette (originated by Jennifer Coolidge in the film) said to BroadwayWorld in an exclusive statement "My dear Jerry Mitchell can attest and confirm that I have been jumping up and down and bugging him to do this since Pretty Woman, it almost happened not that long ago, but there just wasn’t enough pre-planning time straight out of the pandemic."

"We had a reunion at Laura Bell Bundy's not too long ago & if you’re on Tik Tok, you know we’ve all 'still got it'. The demand for this reunion is almost immeasurable the popularity of Legally Blonde & the Original Broadway Cast is off the charts. We're dying to do it."

On Broadway, LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL earned seven 2007 Tony Award nominations, 10 2007 Drama Desk Award Nominations, a 2007 Outer Critics Circle Award and the chorus of the musical was honored by Actors' Equity Association's Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs (ACCA) with the first ever ACCA Award.  The musical also ranked in the top ten list of the most requested Ticketmaster "Arts & Theatre Events" for 2007. 

In the fall of 2007, MTV aired Legally Blonde The Musical in its entirety to stellar ratings and was subsequently nominated for two 2007-2008 Daytime Emmy Awards. 

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for "Legally Blonde The Musical," was released on Ghostlight Records, an imprint of Sh-K-Boom Records, and captured the #1 slot on the Billboard Cast Album chart and charted at #86 on the Billboard Top 200. 

Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell was the director and choreographer.  Music and lyrics are by both Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, and the book is by Heather Hach.  The production featured scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Paul Miller, orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke and sound design by ACME Sound Partners.

Photo Credit: Paul Kolnik



