Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Jordan joins the cast July 25 for a strictly limited 8 week engagement through September 17, 2023.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 1 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 2 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 3 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

Suddenly, this Seymour is back for more. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Tony and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan is back on Skid Row this summer in Little Shop of Horrors.

While Jeremy's initial run in Spring 2020 was postponed, he brought the show back when theaters reopened in 2021. 

"It's one of those really special pieces. [Little Shop of Horrors] is a perfect piece of theater," Jeremy told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "The character of Seymour has a lot of depth to it because of the comedy. And there is such a great connection to the audience in this tiny, little theatre, which I think makes everything feel really present. I had an absolute blast doing it."

Jordan joins the cast, alongside Joy Woods (Six) as Audrey, beginning Tuesday, July 25, 2023 for a strictly limited 8 week engagement through Sunday, September 17, 2023 at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).

Below, watch as he chats more about why he loves the character and why he can't wait to get back onstage!

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid






RELATED STORIES

1
Bryce Pinkham to Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in July Photo
Bryce Pinkham to Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in July

Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham will return to Little Shop of Horrors this summer as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. on July 18. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will return to Skid Row this summer in Little Shop of Horrors and again take on the lead role of Seymour.

3
Photos: Inside Joy Woods Opening Night in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Photos: Inside Joy Woods' Opening Night in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

See photos from Joy Woods' opening night in Little Shop of Horrors!

4
Photos: First Look at Woods & Gehling in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Photos: First Look at Woods & Gehling in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get a first look at photos of Joy Woods and Drew Gehling in Little Shop of Horrors!

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!... (read more about this author)

Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of BroadwayVideo: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Video: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy AwardsVideo: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
Video: Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR USVideo: Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US
Video: Andy Mientus, Krystina Alabado & Noah J. Ricketts Get Ready for TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Bucks County PlayhouseVideo: Andy Mientus, Krystina Alabado & Noah J. Ricketts Get Ready for TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Bucks County Playhouse

Videos

Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
LIFE OF PI
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
HAMILTON

Recommended For You