Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Suddenly, this Seymour is back for more. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Tony and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan is back on Skid Row this summer in Little Shop of Horrors.

While Jeremy's initial run in Spring 2020 was postponed, he brought the show back when theaters reopened in 2021.

"It's one of those really special pieces. [Little Shop of Horrors] is a perfect piece of theater," Jeremy told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "The character of Seymour has a lot of depth to it because of the comedy. And there is such a great connection to the audience in this tiny, little theatre, which I think makes everything feel really present. I had an absolute blast doing it."

Jordan joins the cast, alongside Joy Woods (Six) as Audrey, beginning Tuesday, July 25, 2023 for a strictly limited 8 week engagement through Sunday, September 17, 2023 at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).

Below, watch as he chats more about why he loves the character and why he can't wait to get back onstage!

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid