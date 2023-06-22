Wake Up With BWW 6/22: THE KARATE KID Musical Reading, Ellie Kemper in PETER PAN GOES WRONG, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

The producers of The Karate Kid - The Musical hosted a reading of the upcoming musical earlier this week. The performance was attended by Ralph Macchio himself! Below, learn more about the reading, and check out additional photos from the event!

Ellie Kemper joins the cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong as a special guest star through Sunday June 25. Check out all new photos of her in the show below!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will end after its final season this summer. An all new teaser trailer has been released, which includes original High School Musical stars like Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and more, who will be joining Julia Lester and Joshua Bassett in the final season.

Plus, New York City Center Encores! season continues with The Light in the Piazza, led by Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles. Check out all new photos and video clips from the production below!

Photos: Ralph Macchio Attends Reading of THE KARATE KID Musical

by Stephi Wild

The producers of The Karate Kid - The Musical hosted a reading of the upcoming musical yesterday to a packed studio of Broadway industry heavyweights.. (more...)

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES to End With Season Four Featuring Julia Lester, Corbin Bleu & More

by Michael Major

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Wildcats will take their final bow this summer. Watch the new teaser trailer video, which features a first look at the original High School Musical stars like Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and more joining Julia Lester and Joshua Bassett to film the fictional High School Musical 4 at East High.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

by Show Highlights

Up next at New York City Center, the Encores! season continues with The Light in the Piazza, led by Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles. Check out first photos of the cast in action!. (more...)

Westport Country Playhouse Is Seeking $2M Donation to Save Historic Theater

by A.A. Cristi

Westport Country Playhouse today announced that its board of trustees has approved and begun implementing a comprehensive plan to ensure that the historic theater is able to continue to operate and overcome recent financial challenges. The transformation plan, entitled “Reimagined: Save Your Playhouse,” includes new and exciting programming for a broad audience, a major fundraising campaign, and a more sustainable and efficient cost structure.. (more...)

Photos: Ellie Kemper Joins the Cast of PETER PAN GOES WRONG

by Bruce Glikas

Ellie Kemper joins the cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong as a special guest star for performances beginning Tuesday June 20 through Sunday June 25. Check out photos from her first performance yesterday!. (more...)

Video: Andy Mientus, Krystina Alabado & Noah J. Ricketts Get Ready for TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Bucks County Playhouse

by In Rehearsals

In this exclusive video, watch highlights from rehearsals of Tick, Tick ... Boom! at Bucks County Playhouse, starring Andy Mientus, Krystina Alabado and Noah J. Ricketts. The trio performs excerpts from 'Louder Than Worlds,' 'See Her Smile,' 'Real Life,' and 'Come to Your Senses.'. (more...)

Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Rock Out to 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE

by Michael Major

Watch an exclusive video clip of The Girls5Eva cast, Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Phillips, singing and dancing along to George Michael's 'Freedom! '90.' This season will also include Lea Michele, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Darren Criss, Alanis Morissette, Alison Brie, Cara Delevingne, Avril Lavigne, and more.. (more...)

Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

by Show Highlights

Up next at New York City Center, the Encores! season continues with The Light in the Piazza, led by Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles. In this video, watch highlights of the cast in action!. (more...)

