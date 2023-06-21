Video: Andy Mientus, Krystina Alabado & Noah J. Ricketts Get Ready for TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Bucks County Playhouse

The production will run at the historic New Hope venue June 23 – July 15.

Tick, Tick ... Boom! is coming to Bucks County Playhouse! Andy Mientus ("Spring Awakening"), Krystina Alabado ("Mean Girls") and Noah J. Ricketts ("Disney's Frozen") are in rehearsals for the new production, directed by Eric Rosen and choreographed by Paul McGill.

Tick, Tick ... Boom! will run at the historic New Hope venue June 23 - July 15.

Tick, Tick ... Boom! is a high-octane rock musical that follows the life of a young composer facing 30 with little to show for it. Based on his life before he wrote "Rent," Jonathan Larson's "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" is a youthful, vibrant, and moving rock musical reminding us that sometimes dreams can come true.

Below check out an exclusive look as all three hit the rehearsal room to perform excerpts from "Louder Than Worlds," "See Her Smile," "Real Life," and "Come to Your Senses."





Recommended For You