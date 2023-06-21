HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES to End With Season Four Featuring Julia Lester, Corbin Bleu & More

All eight episodes of the fourth and final season will premiere Wednesday, August 9, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. 

By: Jun. 21, 2023

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES to End With Season Four Featuring Julia Lester, Corbin Bleu & More

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Wildcats will take their final bow this summer. All eight episodes of the fourth and final season will premiere Wednesday, August 9, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. 

Watch the new teaser trailer below, which features a first look at the original High School Musical stars coming together to film the fictional High School Musical 4 at East High.

From Disney Branded Television, the Emmy-nominated television series was inspired by the hugely popular “High School Musical” movies, which first aired on Disney Channel in 2006 and 2007, and theatrically in 2008. Collectively, the movies and series became the most successful Disney Channel – turned theatrical and streaming – franchise to date, and one of the longest-running series on Disney+. 

Earlier today, series creator and executive producer Tim Federle (a DGA and Emmy nominee for "Better Nate Than Ever") – who will continue a multi-year overall deal with Disney Branded Television -- said in a social post: “After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate.

This will be our final, endgame season.” Federle continued, “This show brought the most extraordinary cast - and crew, and collaborators - to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we “don’t not love you.” We can’t wait to share this epic 4th act with you all.” Federle continues with his multi-year overall deal with Disney Branded Television.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” debuted with the launch of Disney+ in 2019 and has launched notable careers such as Grammy Award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo; Tony Award-nominated Julia Lester; singer-songwriter Joshua Bassett, who recently completed a sold-out world tour; and Dara Reneé, who made her songwriting debut on the series and stars in the upcoming Disney+ Original movie “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” The show also featured outstanding guest stars, including Jordan Fisher, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jojo Siwa, Derek Hough, and many more. 

Season four of the GLAAD Media and Kids Choice Award-winning series will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.”  But, in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school. 

Franchise alum Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their “High School Musical” roles as “Chad Danforth,” “Taylor McKessie,” “Ryan Evans,” “Coach Jack Bolton,” “Ms. Darbus” and “Martha Cox,” respectively, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

The fourth season stars Joshua Bassett (“Ricky”), Sofia Wylie (“Gina”), Dara Reneé (“Kourtney”), Julia Lester (“Ashlyn”), Frankie Rodriguez (“Carlos”), Kate Reinders (“Miss Jenn”) and Liamani Segura (“Emmy”). Also featured this season are recurring guest stars Kylie Cantrall (“Dani”), Matthew Sato (“Mack”), Caitlin Reilly (“Quinn”) and Vasthy Mompoint (“Krystal”) as well as Mark St. Cyr (“Mr. Mazzara”), Matt Cornett (“E.J.”), Larry Saperstein (“Big Red”), Joe Serafini (“Seb”), Adrian Lyles (“Jet”) and Saylor Bell Curda (“Maddox”).

The first three seasons of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" are currently available on Disney+.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:



