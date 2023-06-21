Photos: First Look at Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

The Light in the Piazza runs for seven performances only, June 21-25, 2023.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Up next at New York City Center, the Encores! season continues with The Light in the Piazza, led by Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles. Encores! The Light in the Piazza runs for seven performances only, June 21 through 25, at New York City Center.

Miles is joined by Shereen Ahmed as Franca Naccarelli, Andréa Burns as Signora Naccarelli, Rodd Cyrus as Giuseppe Naccarelli, James D. Gish as Fabrizio Naccarelli, Ivan Hernandez as Signor Naccarelli, and introducing Anna Zavelson as Clara Johnson. Rob Berman, former Encores! Music Director, returns to lead The Encores! Orchestra for the production directed by Chay Yew with choreography by Parker Esse.

Heralded as a new direction for musical theater when it opened on Broadway, The Light in the Piazza follows an American mother and daughter on vacation in 1950s Florence, as they confront painful memories and life-changing opportunities alike. Buoyed by Adam Guettel's Tony-winning score and book by Tony winner Craig Lucas, director Chay Yew and Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles embark on a deeply personal exploration, transmuting the musical's drama of encounter across barriers of language, culture, and ability into something as essential as it is revelatory.

The design team includes: Scenic Designers Clint Ramos & Miguel Urbino, Costume Designer Linda Cho, Lighting Designer David Weiner, Sound Designer Megumi Katayama, Casting by The Telsey Office, Production Stage Manager Cynthia Cahill, Music Coordinator Kimberlee Wertz, Orchestrations by Ted Sperling, Adam Guettel and Bruce Coughlin.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More

In this video, the cast of Encores! The Light in the Piazza, rehearses 'Statues and Stories' and 'The Beauty Is' and checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about the new production!

2
Video: Get a Sneak Peek at THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Encores! Orchestra Photo
Video: Get a Sneak Peek at THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Encores! Orchestra

Check out footage from the first day with the Encores! orchestra at The Light in the Piazza!

3
Shereen Ahmed, Andréa Burns, and More Join Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Photo
Shereen Ahmed, Andréa Burns, and More Join Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

New York City Center has announced additional casting for Encores! The Light in the Piazza. Joining Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles are Shereen Ahmed as Franca Naccarelli, Andréa Burns as Signora Naccarelli, Rodd Cyrus as Giuseppe Naccarelli, James D. Gish as Fabrizio Naccarelli, Ivan Hernandez as Signor Naccarelli, and introducing Anna Zavelson as Clara Johnson.

