Wake Up With BWW 6/12: Kaitlyn Dever in Talks For DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film, Emma Watson Speaks Out Against Rowling, and More!

Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever is currently in talks to play Zoe Murphy, the female lead in the movie musical adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, according to Deadline. Ben Platt is expected to reprise his role as the title character in the film and with Stephen Chbosky is set to direct the film.

HBO Max has greenlit Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020, inspired by Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti's online movement #SunshineSongs. Benanti has now announced on Instagram that an online casting call has launched and young people, between 15 and 19 years old, are welcome to audition!

Emma Watson is the latest person to speak out against J.K. Rowling's transphobic tweets. Watson used Twitter as her platform to stand up for the trans community.

by TV News Desk

4) The National Theatre Announces A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, THE DEEP BLUE SEA, and More to Be Streamed as Part of National Theatre at Home

The National Theatre today announces a further five productions that will be streamed as a part of the National Theatre at Home series.. (more...)

5) What to Expect When New York Moves Into Phase 2 of Reopening

Time Out New York has reported that all office-based jobs, outdoor dining and more will be open once New York is ready to move into Phase 2 of reopening.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Broadway's Next on Stage continues tonight at 8pm. Tune in right here on BroadwayWorld!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with At-Home Gala (Encore Screening), tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- THE SHOWS MUST GO ON continues with THE WIZ (2015), which will be available for 48 hrs, beginning today at 2pm.

- Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's Broadway Jackbox series returns with special guests tonight at 6pm. Tune in on Twitch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Behind the Rainbow Flag: Javier Munoz Shares a Happy Memory of His First Pride Parade

Javier Munoz shared the story of his very first pride parade! Munoz talks about how, right after marriage equality was passed in New York State, he was one of the people chosen to march in the parade alongside the governor, helping him hold the banner. He says that that memory is one of the many that keeps him fighting for equality and LGBTQ+ rights.

What we're geeking out over: Watch Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty Sing 'For Good' for the Class of 2020

Wicked alumni Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have reunited for a touching send off to the class of 2020. "To the class of 2020; the world needs you now more than ever," writes Hilty. "We hope you now help make a change, for good. Congratulations to you all."

To the class of 2020; the world needs you now more than ever. We hope you now help make a change, for good. Congratulations to you all.



? @IdinaMenzel pic.twitter.com/AWvkAPqpCU - Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) June 11, 2020

