VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty Sing 'For Good' for the Class of 2020

Wicked alumni Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have reunited for a touching send off to the class of 2020. "To the class of 2020; the world needs you now more than ever," writes Hilty. "We hope you now help make a change, for good. Congratulations to you all."

Watch below as they sing "For Good":

Idina made her Broadway debut as Maureen in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She followed that with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked, which she subsequently brought to London's West End. Other New York stage work includes If/Then (Tony nomination), See What I Wanna See (Public), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores). Menzel's voice can be heard in the Disney animated musical, Frozen, singing its Oscar nominated song, Let It Go. She reprised her performance as Maureen in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent, and has appeared in movies as diverse as Enchanted and Ask the Dust. On television, Menzel had a recurring role over multiple seasons of "Glee" and has guest starred in numerous other shows. She starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name. Menzel's highly successful international concert tour recently included a sold out performance at Carnegie Hall.

After graduating from Carnegie Mellon with a degree in theater Megan immediately landed the role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, later performing the role on tour and in the Los Angeles production. Her next role was Doralee in 9 to 5: The Musical, for which she was nominated for Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Ovation Awards for Best Actress in a Musical. In 2011 Hilty joined the cast of NBC's Smash as Ivy Lynn, an actress desperate to land the lead in a Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe. During the hiatus between the first and second seasons of Smash, Hilty starred in the New York City Center Encores! production of Gentleman Prefer Blondes, earning her stellar notices. Since then Megan starred in NBC's sitcom Sean Saves the World opposite her Smash costar Sean Hayes. Megan regularly performs with orchestras and symphonies across the country and her solo show - including her sold out Carnegie Hall debut - has received critical acclaim. Her solo album, It Happens All the Time is available on Sony Records.

