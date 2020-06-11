Audition Now For HBO Max's HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020 Inspired by Laura Benanti's #SunshineSongs
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, HBO Max has greenlit Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020. Inspired by Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti's online movement #SunshineSongs, in which she offered to be an audience for the students around the country whose spring musicals were cancelled because of COVID-19, this television event will give students the opportunity to sing and dance like the stars they are, from the safety of their homes.
Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020 will explore tried-and-true themes of classic teen movies through the totally unique lens of a world turned upside down by the global pandemic. The cast, featuring a diverse group of super talented student actors with compelling backstories, will play seniors from the same high school and while the pandemic may have shut down their school, the drama and romantic intrigue live on.
Benanti has now announced on Instagram that an online casting call has launched and young people, between 15 and 19 years old, are welcome to audition!
To upload your audition, visit https://hsmclassof2020.castingcrane.com/age-gate. The deadline is June 15.
Watch Benanti's announcement video below:
We want to help you share your voice! The link to upload auditions is in my bio. Our deadline is this Monday, June 15th! @hbomax @worldofwonder #sunshinesongs #homeschoolmusical #homeschoolmusical2020 #hbomax
A post shared by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti) on Jun 11, 2020 at 5:18am PDT
Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020 is executive produced by Laura Benanti along with Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell for World of Wonder Productions (RuPaul's Drag Race), and Leland (Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, RuPaul's Drag Race) will write and produce the original songs and score.
