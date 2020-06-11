Behind the Rainbow Flag: Javier Munoz Shares a Happy Memory of His First Pride Parade

BroadwayWorld is celebrating Pride Month with Behind the Rainbow Flag. This series will feature theatre artists, who are members of the LGTBQ+ community sharing their stories, advice, or other pieces related to their identity.

Javier Munoz shared the story of his very first pride parade! Munoz talks about how, right after marriage equality was passed in New York State, he was one of the people chosen to march in the parade alongside the governor, helping him hold the banner. He says that that memory is one of the many that keeps him fighting for equality and LGBTQ+ rights.

Watch the video below!

Javier Munoz is best known for his performances on Broadway as Usnavi in the 2008 musical In the Heights and as Alexander Hamilton in the 2015 musical Hamilton. He was the alternate/standby for Lin-Manuel Miranda in both productions and played the title role in Hamilton from July 11, 2016 until January 14, 2018. Other selected credits: The Porch at Altered Stages, In the Heights at 37 Arts, Venice (Venice) at Center Theatre Group, Two Gentleman of Verona (a rock opera) (Proteus) at Shakespeare Theatre of DC, Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Richard III (Dorset) and Into the Woods (The Baker).

