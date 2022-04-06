Wake Up With BWW 4/6: SPRING AWAKENING Documentary, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include an upcoming Spring Awakening documentary called "Those You've Known"!

Plus, find out about the latest COVID-related cancellations and changes, including the first preview of A Strange Loop, and Matthew Broderick in Plaza Suite.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

COVID-19

A STRANGE LOOP on Broadway Cancels First Preview Performance

by Chloe Rabinowitz

This first preview performance of Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning A STRANGE LOOP has been cancelled due to the detection of a limited number of positive Covid test results within the company, and to give the production more time to rehearse the understudies. . (more...)

Matthew Broderick Out of PLAZA SUITE Tonight Due to Covid-19

by A.A. Cristi

It has been announced that Tony-nominee Matthew Broderick has been sidelined from tonight's performance of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite due to a positive Covid-19 test.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

HBO Announces SPRING AWAKENING: THOSE YOU'VE KNOWN Documentary

by Michael Major

15 years after the smash, Tony-winning Broadway run of "Spring Awakening," the original cast and creative team reunite for a spectacular, one-night only reunion concert to benefit The Actors Fund. The documentary features Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, John Gallagher Jr., Lauren Pritchard, Lilli Cooper, Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez, and more.. (more...)

SPIRITED AWAY Stage Adaption to Stream on Hulu

by Michael Major

The acclaimed stage adaption of Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away will livestream its final two performances in Japan on Hulu. Helmed by Les Miserables director John Caird, Spirited Away is currently touring throughout Japan with 32 performers and over 50 puppets designed by Toby Olié. Check out a list of upcoming performances now!. (more...)

Ben Platt Reveals Progress on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film

by Michael Major

Before taking the stage to perform during the In Memoriam at the GRAMMYs, Ben Platt shared an update on the progress of the Merrily We Roll Along film. Directed by Richard Linklater, the film is set to be shot across the next twenty years and in reverse chronological order. Beanie Feldstein and Blake Jenner will join Platt in the new adaption.. (more...)

Photos: On The Red Carpet at MCC's MISCAST 2022

by Jennifer Broski

Miscast22 took place in-person, returning to the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday April 4, 2022. The evening honored Emmy and Tony Award-winner Christine Baranski, MCC Board Chair Susan Raanan, and MCC Youth Company Alum Alexander Lambie.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/3/22

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/3/2022.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick in PLAZA SUITE

by BroadwayWorld TV

Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker have officially made their return to Broadway in the long-awaited opening of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite under the direction of Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey.. (more...)

Photos: Sneak Peek of THE LITTLE PRINCE on Broadway

by Jennifer Broski

The Little Prince, based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's timeless novella, is now in previews on Broadway! The Little Prince's opening night is set for Monday, April 11 at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street).. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!