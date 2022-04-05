SPIRITED AWAY Stage Adaption to Stream on Hulu

The stage adaption of Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away will be live-streamed on Hulu this July.

Paste Magazine reports that the acclaimed stage adaption of the hit film will live-stream its final two performances in Japan on Hulu. The play will stream from the Misonoza Theater in Nagoya on July 3 and 4. Each livestream will feature a different cast in the play.

The July 3 cast will feature Kanna Hashimoto, Kotaro Daigo, Koharu Sugawara, Miyu Sakihi, Tomorowo Taguchi, and Mari Natsuki.

The July 4 performance will feature Mone Kamishiraishi, Hiroki Miura, Tomohiko Tsujimoto, Fu Hinami, Satoshi Hashimoto, and Romi Park.

Helmed by Les Miserables director John Caird, Spirited Away is currently touring throughout Japan with 32 performers and over 50 puppets designed by Toby Olié. The play recently finished its run in Tokyo and will make additional stops in Osaka, Fukuoka, Sapporo and Nagoya. Check out the dates for the upcoming performances below!

Turning "Spirited Away" into a theatrical production was achieved through the acclaimed performances of Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi both playing the same lead role as Chihiro. Similarly, Mari Natsuki, derived from the original film, and Romi Park, are double-casted as Yubaba, the sorceress who play as many as five performers.

Koharu Sugawara and Tomohiko Tsujimoto, who are double-cast as No Face (Kaonashi), play the role with solely body movement until No Face runs wild and the character is magnificently represented by as many as 12 performers. In an iconic scene, Kamaji's arms span 19-feet long and are beautifully performed by as many as six actors.

"Spirited Away" is a timeless masterpiece by director Hayao Miyazaki and has enjoyed worldwide success since its release in 2001, subsequently winning the Academy Award® for Best Animated Feature. The blockbuster film has been applauded as a spirited masterpiece full of magical moments, immersive characters and brilliant storytelling by critics and fans around the world.

Spirited Away Upcoming Performances

April 13-24, 2022 at Umeda Arts Theater (Osaka)

May 1-28, 2022 at Hakataza Theater (Fukuoka)

June 6-12, 2022 at Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater hitaru (Sapporo)

June 22-July 4, 2022 at Misonoza Theater (Nagoya)