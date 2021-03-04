Wake Up With BWW 3/4: NY Venues Allowed to Reopen at 33% Beginning April 2, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

1) Beginning April 2, Event, Arts and Entertainment Venues in New York Can Reopen at 33% Capacity

During a press conference that New York governor Andrew Cuomo held today, it was announced that New York event, arts and entertainment venues holding less than 10,000 people would be allowed to reopen at 33% capacity beginning April 2. Up to 100 people will be allowed indoors, and 200 people will be allowed outdoors.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Patrick Cassidy Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Tune in as Richard Ridge chats with Patrick Cassidy, who is getting the gang back together next week for a reunion of the original company of Assassins.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Kathryn Hahn Reacts to 'Agatha All Along' Topping iTunes Charts

by Stage Tube

Kathryn Hahn breaks down her experience working on Marvel's WandaVision.. (more...)

4) Select Broadway Theaters Will Re-Open in April as Part of NY PopsUp

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced today the long-awaited return of live indoor performance across New York State will commence April 2, 2021 with the reopening of a significant number of Flexible Venues ("Flex Venues") as part of an ongoing systematic effort to help jumpstart New York's struggling live entertainment sector. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is Eva Noblezada!

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Mozart's Die Zauberflöte Starring Golda Schultz, Kathryn Lewek, Charles Castronovo, Markus Werba, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. Production by Julie Taymor. From October 14, 2017. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with Duke Ellington: The Music That Defined A Century with Mercedes Ellington, Judith Jamison, Teri Klausner, Ty Stevens and Kenneth Hanson.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: Cynthia Erivo Joins Live Action PINOCCHIO Film

Cynthia Erivo has joined the cast of the Disney Plus exclusive live action remake of "Pinocchio." She will play the Blue Fairy alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who has been cast as the voice of Jiminy Cricket.

Tom Hanks will play Geppetto in the film, with Luke Evans taking on the role of the coachman, according to Deadline.

Robert Zemeckis will direct. He wrote the script with Chris Weitz.

What we're watching: Regina King Talks ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Regina King shares her experience hosting SNL, explains the timely relevance of her film One Night in Miami and gushes over watching old Golden Girls episodes during quarantine.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Laura Michelle Kelly, who turns 40 today!

Kelly has appeared on Broadway in Finding Neverland, Fiddler on the Roof, and Mary Poppins. On the West End, she could be seen in Mary Poppins, for which she won an Olivier Award in 2005. In addition, she appeared in The Second Mrs. Tanqueray, The Lord of the Rings, Speed The Plow, Beauty and the Beast, Les Miserables, Peter Pan, Mamma Mia!, My Fair Lady, and Whistle Down the Wind. Her film credits include Goddess and Sweeney Todd.

