Wake Up With BWW 3/27: SWEENEY TODD Reviews, Plus a Message From Nathan Lane!

Last night, Sweeney Todd officially opened on Broadway! Below, check out our roundup of reviews, and stay tuned throughout the day for more coverage including red carpet photos and video, and more!

Plus, tonight is the one-night-only Ragtime reunion concert, from the Entertainment Community Fund! The cast will be led by Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, and more! Learn more here.

Review Roundup: SWEENEY TODD Opens on Broadway

by Review Roundups

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, returns to Broadway tonight, March 26. The revival is directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Check out what the critics had to say!. (more...)

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are Expecting First Child

by Blair Ingenthron

Daniel Radcliffe, who can next be seen in the Broadway transfer of NYTW's Merrily We Roll Along, and his longtime partner Erin Darke have revealed that they are expecting their first child. . (more...)

Have Any Broadway Plays Ever Closed Before They Opened? Part 2

by Jennifer Ashley Tepper

This month, the reader question was: Have any Broadway plays ever closed before they opened? Check out the second part of this historical deep dive!. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside the Unveiling of 'Kander & Ebb Way' in Honor of NEW YORK, NEW YORK's First Preview

by Bruce Glikas

On Friday, March 24th, Mayor Eric Adams gave a Mayoral Proclamation to 96-year-old John Kander in celebration of the first Broadway performance of his new musical New York, New York. Following the proclamation, Lin-Manuel Miranda unveiled the sign renaming 44th Steet 'Kander & Ebb Way' and the Manhattan School of Music performed the iconic Kander & Ebb song 'New York, New York.' Check out our photos from the event here!. (more...)

Videos: Watch Kara Lindsay, Samantha Pauly, and More Sing from the BROADWAY BREAKUP PLAYLIST

by Blair Ingenthron

Watch Samantha Pauly, Teal Wicks, Kara Lindsay and more perform Broadway breakup songs at Broadway Breakup Playlist Vol. 3!. (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Freestyling on Sesame Street with Aneesa Folds

by Jayke Workman

This week, Jayke dives into their segment, the BroadwayWorld Recap, sharing all the hottest Bway news. Then Jayke is joined by freestyle rap artist and Broadway performer, Aneesa Folds.. (more...)

Video: Find Out What DRINKING IN AMERICA Is All About

by Opening Night

Audible Theater is currently presenting Drinking in America, written by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian, starring Andre Royo, and directed by Mark Armstrong. All three are chatting with BroadwayWorld in this video!. (more...)

- Tonight is the one-night-only Ragtime reunion concert, from the Entertainment Community Fund! The cast will be led by Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, and more! Learn more here.

