Wake Up With BWW 3/27: SWEENEY TODD Reviews, Plus a Message From Nathan Lane!

Plus, don't miss tonight's Ragtime reunion concert, starring Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, and more!

Mar. 27, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Last night, Sweeney Todd officially opened on Broadway! Below, check out our roundup of reviews, and stay tuned throughout the day for more coverage including red carpet photos and video, and more!

Plus, tonight is the one-night-only Ragtime reunion concert, from the Entertainment Community Fund! The cast will be led by Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, and more! Learn more here.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

A Birthday Message From Nathan Lane

We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers.

Today's Top Stories

Review Roundup: SWEENEY TODD Opens on Broadway
by Review Roundups

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, returns to Broadway tonight, March 26. The revival is directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Check out what the critics had to say!. (more...)

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are Expecting First Child
by Blair Ingenthron

Daniel Radcliffe, who can next be seen in the Broadway transfer of NYTW's Merrily We Roll Along, and his longtime partner Erin Darke have revealed that they are expecting their first child. . (more...)

Have Any Broadway Plays Ever Closed Before They Opened? Part 2
by Jennifer Ashley Tepper

This month, the reader question was: Have any Broadway plays ever closed before they opened? Check out the second part of this historical deep dive!. (more...)

Get 15% Off And Celebrate World Theatre Day in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
by Team BWW

Celebrate World Theatre Day with us by taking 15% off items sitewide! Use the code THEATRE15 for a discount on items from Hadestown, Wicked, Beetlejuice, Come From Away and many more! Check out items like the Wicked lapel pin, the Come From Away mug, the Anastasia Custom Music Box, and more below.. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside the Unveiling of 'Kander & Ebb Way' in Honor of NEW YORK, NEW YORK's First Preview
by Bruce Glikas

On Friday, March 24th, Mayor Eric Adams gave a Mayoral Proclamation to 96-year-old John Kander in celebration of the first Broadway performance of his new musical New York, New York. Following the proclamation, Lin-Manuel Miranda unveiled the sign renaming 44th Steet 'Kander & Ebb Way' and the Manhattan School of Music performed the iconic Kander & Ebb song 'New York, New York.' Check out our photos from the event here!. (more...)

Videos: Watch Kara Lindsay, Samantha Pauly, and More Sing from the BROADWAY BREAKUP PLAYLIST
by Blair Ingenthron

Watch Samantha Pauly, Teal Wicks, Kara Lindsay and more perform Broadway breakup songs at Broadway Breakup Playlist Vol. 3!. (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Freestyling on Sesame Street with Aneesa Folds
by Jayke Workman

This week, Jayke dives into their segment, the BroadwayWorld Recap, sharing all the hottest Bway news. Then Jayke is joined by freestyle rap artist and Broadway performer, Aneesa Folds.. (more...)

Video: Find Out What DRINKING IN AMERICA Is All About
by Opening Night

Audible Theater is currently presenting Drinking in America, written by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian, starring Andre Royo, and directed by Mark Armstrong. All three are chatting with BroadwayWorld in this video!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Tonight is the one-night-only Ragtime reunion concert, from the Entertainment Community Fund! The cast will be led by Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, and more! Learn more here.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!




