Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Freestyling on Sesame Street with Aneesa Folds

In this week's episode, Jayke dives into their segment, the BroadwayWorld Recap, sharing all the hottest Bway news. Then Jayke is joined by freestyle rap artist and Broadway performer, Aneesa Folds to chat about her experience in the Broadway improv musical, Freestyle Love Supreme.

Aneesa shares what it was like growing up in Queens as an extremely shy child, and how her exposure to hip-hop shaped her affinity for freestyle rap. She also touches on her experience as a black woman in theater, and her dream of playing Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. We even get the inside scoop on what it's like to work with Broadway celeb, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Aneesa, also known as Young Nees, made her Broadway debut in Freestyle Love Supreme. She has been seen Off-Broadway in Sistas The Musical and regionally at the North Shore Music Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House, and Arrow Rock Lyceum. She also appeared on the national tour of Ragtime.