Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oh My Pod U Guys
Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys

Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Freestyling on Sesame Street with Aneesa Folds

Join Jayke Workman and Aneesa Folds for an all new episode of Oh My Pod You Guys.

Mar. 26, 2023  

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

In this week's episode, Jayke dives into their segment, the BroadwayWorld Recap, sharing all the hottest Bway news. Then Jayke is joined by freestyle rap artist and Broadway performer, Aneesa Folds to chat about her experience in the Broadway improv musical, Freestyle Love Supreme.

Aneesa shares what it was like growing up in Queens as an extremely shy child, and how her exposure to hip-hop shaped her affinity for freestyle rap. She also touches on her experience as a black woman in theater, and her dream of playing Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. We even get the inside scoop on what it's like to work with Broadway celeb, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Aneesa, also known as Young Nees, made her Broadway debut in Freestyle Love Supreme. She has been seen Off-Broadway in Sistas The Musical and regionally at the North Shore Music Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House, and Arrow Rock Lyceum. She also appeared on the national tour of Ragtime.





Related Stories
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Thats the That on That with Douglas Lyons Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- That's the That on That with Douglas Lyons
Jayke dives into all the latest Broadway tea, including a special tribute to Ann Reinking. Then, Douglas Lyons joins the pod to talk all about his experience as a Broadway performer. Listen to the full episode here first!
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bella Coppola on Being a Queen (Onstage and Off) Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bella Coppola on Being a Queen (Onstage and Off)
This week Jayke shares Broadway's hottest news in the BroadwayWorld Recap. Then they chat with SIX the Musical's Bella Coppola about making her Broadway debut in such a massive show. Listen to the full episode here first!
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Being a Triple Threat with James T. Lane Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Being a Triple Threat with James T. Lane
Listen to the latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys featuring James T. Lane!
Oh My Pod You Guys- Being Mother (Literally) with Rachel Schur Photo
Oh My Pod You Guys- Being Mother (Literally) with Rachel Schur
Look mom, I’m on BroadwayWorld! On the latest episode of Oh My Pod You Guys, Jayke shares the hottest Broadway news in their new segment, The BroadwayWorld Recap. Then Jayke chats with Rachel Schur about being in Chicago on Broadway, honoring what your body is telling you, and being mother (literally).

From This Author - Jayke Workman


Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Freestyling on Sesame Street with Aneesa FoldsExclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Freestyling on Sesame Street with Aneesa Folds
March 26, 2023

This week, Jayke dives into their segment, the BroadwayWorld Recap, sharing all the hottest Bway news. Then Jayke is joined by freestyle rap artist and Broadway performer, Aneesa Folds.
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- That's the That on That with Douglas LyonsExclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- That's the That on That with Douglas Lyons
March 19, 2023

Jayke dives into all the latest Broadway tea, including a special tribute to Ann Reinking. Then, Douglas Lyons joins the pod to talk all about his experience as a Broadway performer. Listen to the full episode here first!
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bella Coppola on Being a Queen (Onstage and Off)Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bella Coppola on Being a Queen (Onstage and Off)
March 12, 2023

This week Jayke shares Broadway's hottest news in the BroadwayWorld Recap. Then they chat with SIX the Musical's Bella Coppola about making her Broadway debut in such a massive show. Listen to the full episode here first!
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Being a Triple Threat with James T. LaneExclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Being a Triple Threat with James T. Lane
March 5, 2023

Listen to the latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys featuring James T. Lane!
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Being Mother (Literally) with Rachel SchurExclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Being Mother (Literally) with Rachel Schur
February 26, 2023

Look mom, I’m on BroadwayWorld! On the latest episode of Oh My Pod You Guys, Jayke shares the hottest Broadway news in their new segment, The BroadwayWorld Recap. Then Jayke chats with Rachel Schur about being in Chicago on Broadway, honoring what your body is telling you, and being mother (literally).
share