Video: Find Out What DRINKING IN AMERICA Is All About

Audible Theater just toasted to another triumphant opening night! Drinking in America, written by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian, starring Andre Royo ("The Wire"), and directed by Mark Armstrong is now running at the Minetta Lane Theatre, where it officially opened earlier this week.

"The show itself is based on things that happened in my life... which I have found a way to write about to be funny, but they are real things," explained Bogosian. "Whether it was a gang life, or bad drug stuff... I haven't touched anything in 38 years, which goes back to when this show was first done. All of this is emotionally wrapped into this package.

Drinking in America is a gritty, muscular restaging with star Andre Royo (The Wire) bringing to vivid life over a dozen colorful characters, each in the throes of intoxication. Written and originated by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian, this critically acclaimed work takes on a new persona in our present day, with terms like toxic masculinity and male fragility at the forefront of the zeitgeist. In this new interpretation, Drinking in America continues to challenge society's ideal of what exactly makes a man, and just how easy it can be to break that same man down.

In addition to its off-Broadway run, which is set to conclude on April 13, Drinking in America will also be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

Below, watch as the compnay chats with Richard Ridge about the thrill of bringing the play back to life for a new audience!