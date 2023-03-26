Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Videos: Watch Kara Lindsay, Samantha Pauly, and More Sing from the BROADWAY BREAKUP PLAYLIST

Broadway Breakup Playlist Vol. 3 was held at The Green Room 42 on March 19th

Mar. 26, 2023  

Break out the box of Kleenex and crack open the Ben and Jerry's! They say time heals all wounds, but show tunes make for a great Band-Aid. Broadway Breakup Playlist Vol. 3, held at The Green Room 42 on March 19th, was an evening filled with songs that you can cry, laugh, and cheer up to. Whether you're "Still Hurting," saying "I'm Done," or feeling "So Much Better," there's something for everyone.

Check out highlights from the concert below!

The event was produced by Abby DePhillips and music directed by Luke Williams. The cast included Phillipe Arroyo (& Juliet), Ashley Blanchet (Waitress), F. Michael Hayne (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Kara Lindsay (Newsies!), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), Jeremy Morse (Waitress), Samantha Pauly (SIX), Jacey and Mitchell Sink, Audrey Trullinger, Teal Wicks (Wicked, The Cher Show), and Joy Woods (SIX).

Watch the full playlist here!




