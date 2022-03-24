Wake Up With BWW 3/24: Pamela Anderson Prepares For Broadway Debut in CHICAGO, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include Pamela Anderson's preparation to take on the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago, making her Broadway debut next month! BroadwayWorld chatted with her about the upcoming role, and she also talked with Good Morning America about the experience. Check out the videos and photos below!

Plus, get a first look at Take Me Out on Broadway, The Phantom of the Opera on Sydney Harbour, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Photos: Meet CHICAGO's New Roxie Hart, Pamela Anderson

by Bruce Glikas

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Pamela! The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome actress and activist Pamela Anderson making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Tuesday, April 12, 2022.. (more...)

VIDEO: Pamela Anderson Talks CHICAGO Debut on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Michael Major

Pamela Anderson appeared on Good Morning America this morning to discuss making her Broadway debut as Roxie in Chicago. Anderson reveals that her experience stepping into the role will be featured in her upcoming two-part documentary with Netflix. She also discusses taking on the iconic choreography, how she relates to the role, and more.. (more...)

VIDEO: Pamela Anderson Gets Ready to Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO

by BroadwayWorld TV

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Pamela! The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome actress and activist Pamela Anderson making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Tuesday, April 12, 2022.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at TAKE ME OUT on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

The Second Stage Theater production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, Take Me Out, is officially in previews at the Hayes Theater, where it was originally set to open almost two years ago. . (more...)

Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Has A History Of Involvement In The Theatre

by Joshua Wright

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has a history of involvement in the theater. . (more...)

Aneesa Folds, Bryce Pinkham, Marc Kudisch & More to Lead TRADING PLACES

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Alliance Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of its world premiere musical, TRADING PLACES. Inspired by the iconic and beloved 1983 Paramount Pictures film, TRADING PLACES is a hilarious and contemporary musical reimagining of the prince and pauper fable.. (more...)

The Guthrie Theater Announces 2022-2023 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Guthrie Theater today announced 10 ambitious, full-scale productions to commemorate the theater's 60-year legacy: Qui Nguyen's love-and-war comedy Vietgone; the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks' Sally & Tom, produced in collaboration with The Public Theater and more.. (more...)

Deaf West Theatre to Adapt Best Picture Oscar Nominee CODA Into a Stage Musical

by Michael Major

Vendôme Pictures and Pathé Films has announced they are partnering with Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre (DJ Kurs, Artistic Director) to develop the stage musical adaptation of the Academy Award-nominated, smash hit film CODA. The film also made history being the first predominantly deaf cast to win the coveted ensemble prize at the SAG Awards.. (more...)

VIDEO: First Look at THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA On Sydney Harbour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Opera Australia is bringing Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera to Sydney Harbour in a new show-stopping, outdoor extravaganza.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!