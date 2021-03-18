Wake Up With BWW 3/18: TodayTix Launches Rooftop Concert Series With Lauren Patten, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Over 75 performers and creatives have released 'Still Standing' in honor of one year since the Broadway shutdown began.

Hamilton is officially underway down under. Producer Jeffrey Seller shared a video of the company taking their first bows at Sydney's Lyric Theatre.

TodayTix is launching a brand new original concert series, held live and in-person in New York City on the rooftop at Showfields (11 Bond Street) throughout the month of April. The series will kick off with a concert from Lauren Patten.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Over 75 Performers and Creatives Release 'Still Standing' in Honor of One Year Since the Broadway Shutdown

'Still Standing' is a video celebrating the amazing professional artists, on and off stage, who are anxiously awaiting the day when the lights of Broadway will once again be lit and audiences around the world can come back to the theatre. . (more...)

2) VIDEO: HAMILTON Takes First Bows in Sydney!

Hamilton is officially underway down under. Producer Jeffrey Seller just shared the below video of the company taking their first bows at Sydney's Lyric Theatre.. (more...)

3) TodayTix Kicks Off Rooftop Concert Series With Lauren Patten

TodayTix is launching a brand new original concert series, held live and in-person in New York City on the rooftop at Showfields (11 Bond Street) throughout the month of April.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Nick Blaemire

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Backstage Live with Richard Ridge returns today at 2pm. Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today, his special guest is Jackie Hoffman!

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Philip Glass's Akhnaten Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, and Zachary James, conducted by Karen Kamensek. Production by Phelim McDermott. From November 23, 2019. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm for a LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE Reunion! Take a trip back to the farm to visit the Ingalls family again. Melissa Gilbert, Rachel Lindsay Greenbush, Sidney Greenbush, Matthew Labyorteaux, Alison Arngrim, Dean Butler, and more will reunite more than 45 years after the first episode aired to talk about their time on the farm and the impact that this iconic show has had since then.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: STARS IN THE HOUSE Anniversary Show Brings Fundraising Total To Over $750,000 In Support of The Actors Fund

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley celebrated the one year anniversary of "Stars In The House" with a jam-packed show full of stage and screen stars, and for the first time ever, some of their dedicated viewers joined the conversation, including two frontline workers who have been watching since the very beginning.

The anniversary episode, which featured appearances from Sebastian Arcelus, Joe Benincasa, Annette Bening, Stephanie J. Block, Brenda Braxton, Andréa Burns, Judy Kuhn, Dr. Jon LaPook, Melissa Manchester, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, David Hyde Pierce, Keala Settle, Marc Shaiman, Chandra Wilson, and more, broke the single-show fundraising record, raising over $28,300 (including a $10,000 matching grant from the Frances Lear Foundation). Now, after over 375 episodes, "Stars In The House" has raised over $751,842 for The Actors Fund, and an additional $200,000 for other charity organizations who have needed support throughout the pandemic.

What we're watching: Watch Highlights from Disney on Broadway's WOMEN'S DAY ON BROADWAY 2021

Just last week, in celebration of International Women's Day, Disney on Broadway presented the 4th annual "Women's Day on Broadway."

Following its launch in 2018, this year's event coincided with the one-year mark since Broadway's shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event, themed "Reflecting Courageously, Transforming Collectively" engaged attendees of all gender identities and expressions in a two-hour virtual event, featuring two substantive conversation sessions entitled "Broadway's Moms: How Life Goes on When the Show Doesn't" and "Broadway's Second Act: A Conversation about Moving Beyond Intention."

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to John Kander, who turns 94 today!

American composer John Kander is the musical partner of the songwriting team of Kander and Ebb, who together created at least sixteen Broadway shows, Flora the Red Menace (1965), Cabaret (1966), Chicago (1975), and Curtains (2007) among them. They also contributed material to fourteen films and television specials over their forty-year association. Independently John Kander supplied the scores to many films, including Something For Everyone (1970), Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Places in the Heart (1984), and Billy Bathgate (1991).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!