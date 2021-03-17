TodayTix Kicks Off Rooftop Concert Series With Lauren Patten

TodayTix is launching a brand new original concert series, held live and in-person in New York City on the rooftop at Showfields (11 Bond Street) throughout the month of April.

The series will launch on Friday, April 2 at 6:30 PM with Lauren Patten, breakout star of Jagged Little Pill.

The concert series will continue throughout the month of April, with Tony Award nominee Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill) on Saturday, April 3, On Your Feet! star Ana Villafañe on Friday, April 16, and The Lion King's Bradley Gibson on Saturday, April 17; all performances begin at 6:30 PM. Tickets for each concert are $40 per person and are on sale now exclusively at TodayTix.com.

"With the current regulations the city has set in place, we feel we can finally re-enter the live-events space successfully, ensuring that all attending and involved parties can celebrate the magic of live entertainment safely," Tony Marion, the executive producer of TodayTix Presents, said. "We are thrilled to have such a magnificent lineup of working artists to bring us back to that magic just over a year after the pandemic changed our lives forever."

The TodayTix Originals Concert Series is produced by TodayTix Presents, TodayTix Group's original production arm. Launched in 2019, TodayTix Presents offers the company's international audience unique and completely original experiences, while supporting the best artists in the global entertainment community and engaging in new and innovative formats of theatrical storytelling.

All events will comply with any applicable requirements on outdoor cultural events and gatherings set by applicable federal, state, or New York City law or guidelines or other directive from the governor or any government agency. All audience members will be required to wear masks at the events and temperature checks will be conducted before entering the venue. Tickets will be sold in "pods" of 2 and 4, requiring that each pod contain members of the same party, to allow for proper social distancing protocols.