Wake Up With BWW 2/8: Christy Altomare in Concert With Seth Rudetsky, and More!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Das Rheingold, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Christy Altomare's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs tonight at 8pm. Learn more and get tickets here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

News: Broadway Wig Designer Paul Huntley Retires, With DIANA Marking His Final Show

Broadway wig designer Paul Huntley is taking his final bow. Huntley has worked on hundreds of Broadway projects since coming to New York in 1972.

Now, at age 87, he has decided to retire, The New York Times reports. His final project will be Diana, which had begun previews before the pandemic forced its opening to be delayed.

What we're watching: Flashback Video: Christopher Plummer Talks THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Julie Andrews, and More

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, stage and screen star Christopher Plummer has passed away at the age of 91.

The Paley Center has released a flashback video from PaleyAfterDark from 2012, featuring a conversation with Plummer.

The event took place on May 29, 2012, and was hosted by Rebecca Paller (associate curator, The Paley Center for Media) and also featured Alec Baldwin.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Sherie Rene Scott, who turns 54 today!

In 2010, Scott starred in the critically acclaimed production Everyday Rapture, which Scott wrote with co-author Dick Scanlan. Everyday Rapture began its run on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre in previews April 19, 2010, and officially opened on April 29, 2010. The show played to sold out audiences throughout the run, finally ending its limited engagement on July 11, 2010. Scott received Tony Award nominations for Best Book, and Best Leading Actress in a Musical, and Drama Desk Award nominations in the categories of Best Leading Actress, Best Book, and Best Musical for Rapture.

On Broadway she has starred in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, garnering nominations for a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award. She starred as Amneris in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida (2000), for which she won the Clarence Derwent Award and was a Drama League Honoree. The single "A Step Too Far" performed by Elton John, Heather Headley and Sherie Rene Scott from the 1999 Elton John And Tim Rice's AidaConcept Album charted at #15.

Other Broadway credits include Sally Simpson in Tommy (1993), Marty in Grease (1995-96), Maureen in Rent (1997). She originated the role of Ursula in The Little Mermaid (2007) for which she received her second Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical. She starred as Pepa in the musical adaptation of "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown", on Broadway, which opened on November 4, 2010. For this role she was nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.

Off-Broadway roles include John Guare's play Landscape of the Body at the Signature Theatre, for which she received a 2006 Obie Award and a Lucille Lortel Award and was a Drama League honoree. Musicals include Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years for which she received a Drama Desk Award nomination, and the title role in Debbie Does Dallas: The Musical.

Scott can be heard on the original off-Broadway cast recording of The Last Five Years along with Norbert Leo Butz. She is an executive producer of the film The Last Five Years starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. Scott also makes an appearance in the film.

