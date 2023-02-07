Wake Up With BWW 2/7: MISCAST23 Lineup, Casting For THE GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Film, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include casting for Miscast23, including Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, LaChanze, André De Shields, and more! Plus, Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson, and Tosin Cole will star in the film adaptation of Girl From the North Country.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

How INTO THE WOODS Worked Around the Tony Rules for Brian d'Arcy James

by Cara Joy David

Brian d'Arcy James is Tony eligible this season for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in INTO THE WOODS. But he didn't perform on INTO THE WOODS on what appeared to be the revival's opening night, July 10, as required by the Tony rules for eligibility. So how is he eligible? The Broadway League allowed the show to change its opening night after the fact.. (more...)

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Now Casting Local New Jersey Actors

by Michael Major

The Mean Girls movie musical is seeking local actors in New Jersey this spring. Paramount Pictures is searching for local actors to appear as extras in the Middletown, New Jersey this March and April. The new film is set to star Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian and Reneé Rapp as Regina George.. (more...)

The Dramatists Guild Issues Statement on Cancellations of INDECENT & THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Dramatist Guild of America has released a statment on the cancellations of school productions of Indecent and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.. (more...)

Ohio Theatre Shows Support for High School Cast of Canceled 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

by Nicole Rosky

An Ohio high school production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was canceled when the Cardinal Schools Board of Education deemed the musical 'not family-friendly.' Avenue Arts, a theatre company in Canton Ohio that is just concluded its run of the show, invited the Cardinal High School cast to one of their performances, at which they invited the students onstage.. (more...)

Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman & More to Star in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Film Adaptation

by Michael Major

Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson, and Tosin Cole will star in the film adaptation of Girl From the North Country. The Tony winning musical has been adapted into a film by Conor McPherson, who was also behind the Broadway incarnation. McPherson will also direct the film. The musical features hit songs by Bob Dylan.. (more...)

Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, LaChanze, André De Shields & More to Perform at MISCAST23

by Chloe Rabinowitz

MCC Theater has announced initial performers for Miscast23, which will take place on Monday April 3 at the Hammerstein Ballroom, including Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, LaChanze, André De Shields and more. See how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Video: Derek Klena Sings Title Song from SUNSET BOULEVARD

by Stage Tube

Watch Derek Klena perform the title song from the Kennedy Center Broadway Center Stage production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard.. (more...)

Exclusive: Graham Phillips & Krystina Alabado Sing 'Move On' in Rehearsal For Pasadena Playhouse's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

by BroadwayWorld TV

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the cast of Pasadena Playhouse's production of Sunday in the Park with George in rehearsal, led by Graham Phillips as George Seurat/George and Krystina Alabado as Dot/Marie. The production will run from Tuesday, February 14 to Sunday, March 19.. (more...)

A CELEBRATION OF JOHN GUARE Featuring Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose & More Presented In Person & Online

by Chloe Rabinowitz

On Monday, Feb 6, 2023, at 7:30 pm ET, 92NY presented A Celebration of John Guare both in person and online featuring Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose and more. See how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!