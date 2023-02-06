Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, LaChanze, André De Shields & More to Perform at MISCAST23

Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, LaChanze, André De Shields & More to Perform at MISCAST23

The evening will honor Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company alumna Lianny Toval.

Feb. 06, 2023  

MCC Theater has announced initial performers for Miscast23, which will take place on Monday April 3 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The evening will honor Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award® nominee Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company alumna Lianny Toval.

Miscast23 will feature performances by Tony Award® winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd; "B Positive"), Tony Award® nominee Denée Benton ("The Gilded Age;" Into the Woods), Lorna Courtney (&Juliet; West Side Story), Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award® winner André De Shields (Hadestown; The Wiz), Tony Award® nominee Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Tony Award® winner LaChanze (Trouble in Mind; The Color Purple), Drama Desk Award® nominee Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo; Head Over Heels), Tony Award® winner Ben Platt (Parade; Dear Evan Hansen), and Eleri Ward (A Perfect Little Death; Only Gold). And more to be announced soon! Will Van Dyke will serve as Musical Director.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will take to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Tables and sponsorship packages are available now by calling Vinny Martini, Senior Manager of Special Events, at (212) 727-7722 x 205. Show-Only priority booking opens on February 7 for MCC Patrons. MCC Subscribers and Members booking opens on February 9. Public show-only on sale begins February 10. All tickets will be available for purchase at www.mcctheater.org/miscast.

To receive exclusive updates about Miscast23 and to learn more about the event, sign up at www.mcctheater.org/miscast. Additional benefits can be accessed through ticket and sponsorship packages. For more information, visit the website or e-mail vmartini@mcctheater.org.

Funds raised from Miscast23 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

ABOUT MCC THEATER

MCC Theater is one of New York's leading nonprofit Off-Broadway companies, driven by a mission to provoke conversations that have never happened and otherwise never would. Founded in 1986 by Bob LuPone (1946-2022) and Bernie Telsey, and later joined by co-Artistic Director Will Cantler, as a collective of artists leading peer-based classes to support their own development as actors, writers and directors, MCC fulfills its mission through the production of world, American, and New York premiere plays and musicals that challenge artists and audiences to confront contemporary personal and social issues, and robust playwright development and education initiatives that foster the next generation of theater artists and students.

MCC Theater's celebrated productions include Kate Nash's Only Gold with a book by Andy Blankenbuehler and Ted Malawer, Donja R. Love's soft; Ross Golan's The Wrong Man; Aziza Barnes' BLKS; Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play; Penelope Skinner's The Village Bike; Robert Askins' Hand to God (Broadway transfer; five 2015 Tony Award® nominations including Best Play); John Pollono's Small Engine Repair; Paul Downs Colaizzo's Really Really; Sharr White's The Other Place (Broadway transfer); Jeff Talbott's The Submission (Laurents/Hatcher Award); Neil LaBute's reasons to be pretty (Broadway transfer, three 2009 Tony Award® nominations, including Best Play), Some Girl(s), Fat Pig, The Mercy Seat, and All The Ways To Say I Love You; Michael Weller's Fifty Words; Alexi Kaye Campbell's The Pride; Bryony Lavery's Frozen (Broadway transfer; four 2004 Tony Award® nominations including Best Play, Tony Award® for Best Featured Actor); Tim Blake Nelson's The Grey Zone; Rebecca Gilman's The Glory of Living (2002 Pulitzer Prize finalist); Margaret Edson's Wit (1999 Pulitzer Prize); and musicals including Alice by Heart, Ride the Cyclone, Carrie, and Coraline. Many plays developed and produced by MCC have gone on to productions throughout the country and around the world.

Over the years MCC has worked with thousands of students through the innovative MCC Youth Company, school partnerships, and student matinee programs.

Executive Director Blake West joined the company in 2006. MCC opened the doors to its new home in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, on January 9, 2019, unifying the company's activities under one roof for the first time and expanding its producing, artist development, and education programming. MCC founding Co-Artistic Director Bob LuPone sadly passed away on August 27, 2022. MCC continues to honor his fierce need for engagement with the art, the artists, and the audience and remember the profound impact he had on everyone who entered its spaces.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Meryl Streep & More Join Tonights A CELEBRATION OF JOHN GUARE Photo
Meryl Streep & More Join Tonight's A CELEBRATION OF JOHN GUARE
On Monday, Feb 6, 2023, at 7:30 pm ET, 92NY will present A Celebration of John Guare both in person and online featuring Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose and more. See how to purchase tickets!
VIDEO: Derek Klena Sings Title Song from SUNSET BOULEVARD Photo
VIDEO: Derek Klena Sings Title Song from SUNSET BOULEVARD
Watch Derek Klena perform the title song from the Kennedy Center Broadway Center Stage production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard.
Broadway Buying Guide: February 6, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: February 6, 2023
Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, February 6, 2023.
Ohio Theatre Shows Support for High School Cast of Canceled SPELLING BEE Photo
Ohio Theatre Shows Support for High School Cast of Canceled SPELLING BEE
An Ohio high school production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was canceled when the Cardinal Schools Board of Education deemed the musical 'not family-friendly.' Avenue Arts, a theatre company in Canton Ohio that is just concluded its run of the show, invited the Cardinal High School cast to one of their performances, at which they invited the students onstage.

More Hot Stories For You


A CELEBRATION OF JOHN GUARE Featuring Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose & More to be Presented In Person & Online TonightA CELEBRATION OF JOHN GUARE Featuring Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose & More to be Presented In Person & Online Tonight
February 6, 2023

On Monday, Feb 6, 2023, at 7:30 pm ET, 92NY will present A Celebration of John Guare both in person and online featuring Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose and more. See how to purchase tickets!
Ohio Theatre Shows Support for High School Cast of Canceled 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEEOhio Theatre Shows Support for High School Cast of Canceled 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
February 6, 2023

An Ohio high school production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was canceled when the Cardinal Schools Board of Education deemed the musical 'not family-friendly.' Avenue Arts, a theatre company in Canton Ohio that is just concluded its run of the show, invited the Cardinal High School cast to one of their performances, at which they invited the students onstage.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A CHORUS LINE Starring Drew Lachey at Cincinnati Playhouse in the ParkPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A CHORUS LINE Starring Drew Lachey at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
February 5, 2023

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park will be a singular sensation this spring with the opening of Moe and Jack's Place - The Rouse Theatre and an all-new production of A Chorus Line. Previews are set to begin on Saturday, March 11 with an official opening scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2023. Check out photos from the first rehearsal here!
Tony Nominee Charles Kimbrough Passes Away at 86Tony Nominee Charles Kimbrough Passes Away at 86
February 5, 2023

According to various sources, Tony-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough passed away in Culver City, California on January 11th at the age of 86. 
Listen to the 2023 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater AlbumListen to the 2023 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
February 5, 2023

As BroadwayWorld reported in November, six new recordings have earned nominations for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, including Caroline, Or Change, Into The Woods, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Six: Live On Opening Night, and A Strange Loop. Take a listen to all six of the nominated albums!
share