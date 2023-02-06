Exclusive: Graham Phillips & Krystina Alabado Sing 'Move On' in Rehearsal For Pasadena Playhouse's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the cast of Pasadena Playhouse's production of Sunday in the Park with George in rehearsal, led by Graham Phillips (Broadway's 13, CW's Riverdale, CBS' The Good Wife) as George Seurat/George and Krystina Alabado (Broadway's Mean Girls and American Psycho) as Dot/Marie. The production will run from Tuesday, February 14 to Sunday, March 19.

The production will also feature Michael Manuel (Our Town at South Coast Repertory, The Father at Pasadena Playhouse) as Jules/Bob, Emily Tyra (Broadway's Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Yvonne/Naomi, and Liz Larsen (Broadway's Beautiful, NBC's Law and Order) as Old Lady/Blair.



Marking the start of the later part of his career, Sunday in the Park With George (1984), in which Sondheim's music brings the world of George Seurat to vivid life, is the first of three musicals Sondheim created with James Lapine that include Into the Woods (1987) and Passion (1994). Sondheim and Lapine won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the work, and while it was revived on Broadway in 2008, and again in a celebrated limited run in 2017 (helmed by Sarna Lapine), Sunday in the Park with George has rarely been produced in Los Angeles with the full-scale production it deserves-until now. Inventive, insightful, and in a class of its own, this ravishing, captivating masterpiece encapsulates the complexity of life-and the art of understanding it.



One of the most acclaimed musicals of all time and Sondheim's most innovative and groundbreaking musical, Sunday in the Park with George is directed by Sarna Lapine, who helmed the most recent Broadway revival of the show, with choreography by Alison Solomon and musical direction by Andy Einhorn.



On a Sunday afternoon on La Grande Jatte, French artist George Seurat is hoping to find the inspiration to create a masterpiece. As the piece comes together, the people come alive; his mother, his friends, his critics, the woman he loves. Stroke by stroke, dot by Dot, will George create something lasting, something new? Sunday in the Park with George is a shimmering tribute to "the art of making art "which takes on an even deeper and richer meaning since Sondheim's passing.



The cast also includes Armand Akbari as Soldier #2/Ensemble, Jenni Barber as Celeste #2/Waitress, Allison Belinkoff as Female Swing, Erica Gonzalez as Louise, Brian Calì as Boatman/Lee, Marc Ginsburg as Ensemble, Jennie Greenberry as Nurse, Savannah L. Jackson as Ensemble, Trevor James as Soldier/Alex, Robert Knight as Louis/Charles, Deborah Lew as Frieda/Betty, Matthew McCoy as Male Swing, Alexandra Melrose as Mrs./Harriet, Brianna Pember as Ensemble, Juliana Sloan as Celeste #1/Waitress, Jimmy Smagula as Mr./Billy, and Jason Michael Snow as Franz/Dennis.



The design team features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, 2014 Tony Award Winner for Act One), costume design by Clint Ramos (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, 2016 Tony Award Winner for Eclipsed), lighting design by Ken Billington (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, 1997 Tony Award winner for Chicago), sound design by Danny Erdberg and Ursula Kwong-Brown (Stonewall at NYC Opera, Head Over Heels at Pasadena Playhouse), projection design by Tal Yarden (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, Broadway's Network) and wig design by Christopher Enlow (Broadway's The Inheritance, Broadway's The Prom). The Production Stage Manager is Lisa Ann Chernoff (Broadway's The Great Society, Broadway's My Fair Lady), and the Assistant Stage Managers are Kaleigh Bernier (Broadway's True Crime Obsessed, Broadway's A Christmas Carol) and Mikayla Bettner (A Noise Within's Metamorphoses, A Christmas Carol 2022).

Tickets for Sunday in the Park with George start at $39 and are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.

Pasadena Playhouse is a place where people have gathered for 100 years to experience bold and important theater. It is one of the most prolific theaters in American history with a legacy of profound theatrical impact and courageous new work. In 1937, the Playhouse was officially recognized as the State Theater of California for its contribution and commitment to the dramatic arts. Today it continues that tradition of excellence under the helm of producing artistic director Danny Feldman. Dedicated to enriching lives through theater, community programs and learning initiatives, Pasadena Playhouse is a living force in the community.

Graham Phillips began his career as a soloist at the New York City and Metropolitan Operas before starring in Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical. He was a series regular on The Good Wife before writing and directing his first feature, The Bygone, a neowestern thriller, with his brother. Their second feature, Rumble Through the Dark, based on the novel The Fighter by Michael Farris Smith, will be released in April. He has performed in a variety of roles on film and television, including leads in the films Goats, Evan Almighty, XOXO, Staten Island Summer and Blockers. He also has appeared in Riverdale and Atypicaland starred in ABC's The Little Mermaid Live. Most recently, Graham played Nick in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf at Geffen Playhouse.

Krystina Alabado's Broadway credits include Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, American Psycho, Green Day's American Idiot. National Tours: Evita, American Idiot, Spring Awakening. Off-Broadway: The Mad Ones (Samantha Brown), Ain't No Disco (Atlantic Theatre Company), David Bowie's Lazarus (New York Theatre Workshop), Camp Wanatachi (La Mama Experimental Theatre Club). Select Regional: Kiss My Aztec (Hartford Stage), Miss You Like Hell (La Jolla Playhouse), Mystic Pizza (Ogunquit Playhouse), Burn All Night(American Repertory Theater), Songs For A New World (North Carolina Theatre). TV/Film: The Zombie Wedding (coming 2023), Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+), First Reformed (A24), God Friended Me (CBS), Mecha Builders (HBOMax), Tyrant (FX), Voltron (Netflix).