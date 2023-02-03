Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 2/3: First Look at CAMELOT and SUNSET BOULEVARD, and More!

Plus, new casting has been announced for Leopoldstadt, and more!

Feb. 03, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include a first look at Camelot, as well as Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center. Plus, new casting has been announced for Leopoldstadt, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Video: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Responds to Canceled School Production Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Watch Jesse Tyler Ferguson share his thoughts about the the Cardinal Schools Board of Education canceling a spring production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee after deeming the musical 'not family-freindly.'. (more...)

Photo & Video: First Look at Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo and Jordan Donica in CAMELOT
by BroadwayWorld TV

Get a first look at photo and video of the stars of Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot: Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac)!. (more...)

Photos: First Look At SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho and More At The Kennedy Center
by A.A. Cristi

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has released photos of the highly-anticipated Broadway Center Stage production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard starring Tony Award- winner Stephanie J. Block.. (more...)

Joshua Malina to Join the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT in March; David Krumholtz, Caissie Levy & More to Depart
by Chloe Rabinowitz

New cast members will be joining Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play. See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Rebel Wilson, Dan Fogler, Ledisi & More Join ROMEO & JULIET Pop Musical Movie
by Michael Major

Rebel Wilson, Clara Rugaard, Jamie Ward, Rupert Everett, Jason Isaacs and Derek Jacobi will star in Timothy Scott Bogart's new Romeo & Juliet pop musical movie. The cast will also include Tony Award-winner Dan Fogler, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Rupert Graves, and Grammy Award-winners Tayla Parx and Ledisi.. (more...)

Betty Buckley, Charo, Deborah Cox & More to Perform at New York Pops Gala Honoring Barry Manilow
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, has announced an initial line-up of guest artists for its 40th Birthday Gala, This One's For You: The Music of Barry Manilow.. (more...)

Photos: See New Images of Aaron Tveit & Ashley Loren in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
by Show Highlights

Check out new photos of Aaron Tveit and Ashley Loren as Christian and Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.. (more...)

Video: RENT Original Cast Members Anthony Rapp & Fredi Walker-Browne Sing 'What You Own' at WITHOUT YOU
by BroadwayWorld TV

Watch original Rent cast member Fredi Walker-Browne join Anthony Rapp on stage at Without You at New World Stages, to duet 'What You Own' from Rent!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!


