Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Responds to Canceled School Production Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Ferguson said that the message the cancelation sends to LGBTQ students is "toxic, and harmful, and kind of abusive." 

Feb. 02, 2023  

BroadwayWorld previously reported that the Cardinal Schools Board of Education has canceled a spring production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee after deeming the musical "not family-freindly."

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is the winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book by Rachel Sheinkin and features a vibrant score by William Finn.

According to the Geauga County Maple Leaf, the board "received a complaint from a resident on Jan. 11" and several other families registered concerns about the production.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee original cast member Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared his thoughts about the cancellation on Instagram, stating in the caption, "Some thoughts about Cardinal School in Ohio canceling their production of 'Spelling Bee' because they deemed it 'not family friendly.' They have given many reasons but all of them are obvious and thinly veiled covers of some bigger things."

In The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee the character of Logainne has two gay fathers.

Ferguson stated, "I guaranteed that there is someone at this school who is maybe being raised by gay parents, but definitely more than one person at this school is gay, or lesbian, or bisexual, and the message that this sends to them, that that is not family appropriate, or family friendly, rather, is toxic, and harmful, and kind of abusive."

Watch the full video below:

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Rebel Wilson, Ledisi & More Join ROMEO & JULIET Pop Musical Movie Photo
Rebel Wilson, Ledisi & More Join ROMEO & JULIET Pop Musical Movie
Rebel Wilson, Clara Rugaard, Jamie Ward, Rupert Everett, Jason Isaacs and Derek Jacobi will star in Timothy Scott Bogart’s new Romeo & Juliet pop musical movie. The cast will also include Tony Award-winner Dan Fogler, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Rupert Graves, and Grammy Award-winners Tayla Parx and Ledisi.
Joshua Malina & More to Join the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT in March Photo
Joshua Malina & More to Join the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT in March
New cast members will be joining Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning Best New Play. See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets!
Concord Acquires Licensing Rights For BIRTHDAY CANDLES Photo
Concord Acquires Licensing Rights For BIRTHDAY CANDLES
Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Noah Haidle’s Birthday Candles. This tender and funny Broadway hit is now available for performance by professional and amateur theatres.
Photos: New Images of Aaron Tveit & Ashley Loren in MOULIN ROUGE! Photo
Photos: New Images of Aaron Tveit & Ashley Loren in MOULIN ROUGE!
Check out new photos of Aaron Tveit and Ashley Loren as Christian and Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

More Hot Stories For You


Joshua Malina to Join the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT in March; David Krumholtz, Caissie Levy & More to DepartJoshua Malina to Join the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT in March; David Krumholtz, Caissie Levy & More to Depart
February 2, 2023

New cast members will be joining Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning Best New Play. See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets!
Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights For Noah Haidle's BIRTHDAY CANDLESConcord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights For Noah Haidle's BIRTHDAY CANDLES
February 2, 2023

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Noah Haidle’s Birthday Candles. This tender and funny Broadway hit is now available for performance by professional and amateur theatres.
BEAUTIFUL Is Now Available for Limited Licensing from MTIBEAUTIFUL Is Now Available for Limited Licensing from MTI
February 2, 2023

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announces today that Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is now available for a limited licensing window.
Judy Kaye, Cady Huffman, and More Will Take Part in Immersive, Theatrical Restaurant, JOURNEYJudy Kaye, Cady Huffman, and More Will Take Part in Immersive, Theatrical Restaurant, JOURNEY
February 2, 2023

JOURNEY, a unique dining entertainment enterprise from Tony Award winning producer Marc Routh, introduces theatrical gastronomy to New York City with an exciting blend of immersive video installations, fine dining, fashion tech, and theatre.
Happy Groundhog Day! Celebrate with a Look Back on GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICALHappy Groundhog Day! Celebrate with a Look Back on GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL
February 2, 2023

Happy Groundhog Day! You know what that means - we're celebrating the occasion by taking a look back on Groundhog Day The Musical, which premiered on Broadway in April 2017 after its acclaimed run in London's West End!
share